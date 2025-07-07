Top 5 Athletes to look for this fall semester

With barely more than a month before students return to campus for the fall semester, many of the University of Miami’s finest student-athletes are hard at work preparing for their upcoming season.

UM has a long history of bringing in some of the best young athletes worldwide, so here are five you should look out for across the fall sports next semester:

Carson Beck – Football, Quarterback

All eyes are on Miami’s new quarterback heading into the 2025-2026 season. A top transfer from the University of Georgia, Beck has some big shoes to fill after Cam Ward’s Heisman finalist campaign last season. The Jacksonville, Fla. native threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns, alongside an 11-2 record last season where he helped lead the team to an SEC Championship win and a college football playoff berth in his final season as a Bulldog.

As a part of two national championship-winning teams and finding success as a starter the past two years for Georgia, Beck looks to bring his winning mentality to Coral Gables and win Miami their first ACC championship ever.

With the Hurricanes playing eight home games at Hard Rock Stadium this year, fans will get plenty of opportunities to watch Beck and his offense, starting with rival Notre Dame on Aug. 31.

Flormarie Heredia Colon – Volleyball, Outside Hitter

Returning from a brief stint at UF last semester, Heredia Colon is back for another season of Miami Hurricanes Volleyball so the ACC better watch out.

A fan favorite both with personality and performance, Heredia Colon was named to the All-ACC First Team in her junior campaign last season. In her 2024 season, she led the ACC in kills (490) and points (562.5) for the majority of the season while maintaining second in points per set (4.93) and kills per set (4.30).

The Dominican Republic native looks to keep on dominating the court during her senior season.

Sophomore outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon spikes the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus Florida International University in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Giovana Canali – Soccer, Forward

The freshman phenom who took the ACC by storm in 2024 is now a leader for Miami women’s soccer this upcoming season.

In her first season as a Hurricane, Canali scored a team-high nine goals and finished tied for ninth in the ACC in goals. The Brazilian native, who has previously suited up for her national team, made the All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Freshman Team in 2024.

A deadly forward who shines when the lights are brightest, Canali scored two game-winning goals against FIU on Sept. 1, 2024 and Florida Atlantic University on Oct. 6, 2024 last season. With a year of experience under her belt, Canali hopes to lead the ’Canes and build off of their first year in the Ken Mashur era at Cobb Stadium.

Rueben Bain Jr. – Football, Defensive Lineman

Back to football, the powerful 275-pound Rueben Bain Jr. looks to continue to dominate at the defensive line position. After an impressive freshman campaign where Bain received Freshman All-American honors alongside being named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, he dealt with a lingering injury last season that limited his production.

Despite missing four games due to a calf injury last season, Bain still finished the season with an impressive 23 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, and 3½sacks. Now fully healthy and a projected top-10 draft pick, Bain looks primed to have a standout year as the anchor of the Hurricane defense.

Freshman defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. strips the ball from Clemson sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Ariana Rodriguez – Volleyball, Setter

’Canes volleyball keeps another exceptional player for the 2025 season as setter Ariana Rodriguez returns for her third season down in Coral Gables. From New York, NY, Rodriguez has Olympic experience, playing for the Dominican Republic in the Paris Olympics last summer.

Last season in Coral Gables, Rodriguez tallied 1,058 assists and averaged 8.74 assists per set and was named ACC Setter of the Week three times for her efforts (Sept. 23, Nov. 4, Nov. 25, 2024). She currently sits in seventh for most career assists in Miami volleyball history, a rank which will only climb with her performances on the court this upcoming season.