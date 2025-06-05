State Department pauses interviews for international student visas

The State Department announced that it is temporarily suspending student and exchange visas. This announcement comes four days after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration’s attempt to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students.

Secretary of State Macro Rubio issued an order to United States embassies and consulates , telling consulate officers to scrutinize certain applicants’ social media and to refer them to the fraud prevention unit.

While visa applicants have been asked to list their social media accounts on applications since 2019, the focus on scrutinizing applicants’ social media accounts follows the recent outrage over Israel’s war in Gaza.

According to the State Department, the suspension was part of the “dynamic” scheduling process to interview for those visas. According to the State Department, interview timelines are based on the up-to-date information immigration officers need for a proper review of the applicant.

Barbara Valentin, a former Citizen and Immigration Services Officer, shared her thoughts on the temporary suspension.

“I have mixed feelings about it because there are students that come to the states to study, and it’s not coming out of our pockets,” Valentin said. “There are so many students around the world who do not have the opportunity that they could have here. That’s why they come.”

However, Valentin also believes that privilege comes with responsibility and accountability.

“We are giving you the privilege, because it is a privilege, to come into the United States to study. However, you came here to study, so study. Don’t get into it. You have a voice, yes and you can talk about [political issues] amongst your friends, but putting it on social media for the whole world to see can get you in trouble.”

Some international students see the suspension of interviews as more than a responsibility to uphold.

“I am sad that this is happening because I have friends and family that are going to and want to study in the states,” said an anonymous international student at the University of Miami.

“Now they might not have the same opportunity I have.”

The State Department’s order to further scrutinize social media activity has also left this student on edge.

“I also feel like I am walking on eggshells all the time, especially with what I do on my personal social media account,” the student said. “Even though I have my visa I don’t want to risk losing it.”

As for senior Derby Peck, an American resident and global studies major, she believes the temporary halt of interviews could negatively impact the United States’ global relationships.

“Exchange programs and international students are a way to strengthen our diplomatic ties and promote cross-cultural relationships between the U.S. and other nations,” Peck said. “Removing international students’ opportunity to study at our universities defeats the core purpose of our education, sharing knowledge and learning from each other.”

The Trump administration has made no other attempts to restrict an institution’s ability to enroll international students, yet the pause on interviews and additional requirements raises questions about the future of international and exchange students in the United States.

While it is unknown when interviews will resume, the State Department has told embassies and consulates to conduct additional vetting of any applicant who wants to visit Harvard for any reason.