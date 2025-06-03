Dr. Dipen Parekh appointed new CEO of UHealth

Dr. Dipen Parekh has been named chief executive officer of UHealth and the executive vice president for health affairs as of Monday, June 2, following a unanimous Board of Trustees vote.

Parekh is a renowned urologic oncologist who received his M.D. from the University of Poona in India in 1990. He has been a member of the ’Canes community since 2012 when he joined as chair of the Department of Urology.

Since then, Parekh has taken on greater leadership roles and has served as the Chief Operating Officer of UM’s Health System since 2020. He works closely with UM President Joe Echevarria to improve UHealth.

UHealth is the only university-based medical system in South Florida, making it an integral part of the region’s research and education.

In the 2024–2025 year, UHealth was recognized in 15 different types of care as one of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional Hospitals. Parekh is the Founding Director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at UHealth, ranked No. 15 in NIH urology research funding by the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

“In 2019, for example, we witnessed incredible growth in robotic urology surgeries,” Parekh wrote in a letter. “UHealth now accounts for 49% of the South Florida market, up from 17% only two years earlier.”

Throughout his time at UHealth, Parekh has made significant contributions to cutting-edge research. Parekh led an innovative seven-year study beginning in 2018 that proved robotic-assisted surgery for bladder cancer was just as effective as traditional surgery.

Having performed more than 6,000 robotic urologic cancer surgeries, Parekh is considered one of the most experienced practitioners in the world. He is also a strong contributor to UM’s community and was inducted into Iron Arrow Honor Society, the university’s highest honor.

Parekh’s unprecedented studies, global recognition and intense dedication to research and patient care made him a natural choice for CEO.

“As Joe ascended to become president of the University of Miami a year ago, [Parekh’s] talent, experience, academic pedigree and work ethic made him the right choice to become CEO of the health system,” said Stuart Miller, chair of the UHealth Board of Directors.

Parekh was named Executive Dean of Clinical Affairs at the Miller School of Medicine in 2021. In this role, he focused on uniting the academic and clinical aspects of the curriculum to ensure that UHealth remains a competitive research institution dedicated to enhancing health.

Three years later, Becker’s Hospital Review honored him as one of the top 60 academic health COOs to know in 2024.

​​“While Joe will continue to be the president of both the University and UHealth, [Parekh] will leverage his considerable skills and credibility as a surgeon, clinical leader and NCI-funded scientist with over 200 peer-reviewed publications,” said Miller. “[He will] lead the stellar faculty and clinicians at South Florida’s only academic health system and to enhance our critical community partnership with Jackson Health System.”

Parekh will continue treating patients and conducting research as he steps into his new role as CEO.

“I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me,” Parekh said. “[And I am] energized by the opportunity to advance our shared mission of delivering world-class care, pioneering research and transformative education.”