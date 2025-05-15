REVIEW: The ‘Thunderbolts*’ strike like lightning

Within its first couple of weeks since its theatrical release on May 2, Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” earned $162 million at the box office.

The film features a cast of undeniable talents, including Florence Pugh as the blunt, lovable Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the complex Bucky Barnes,, and David Harbour as the loudly supportive Alexei, Red Guardian. The crew also included a driven Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a troubled Bob (Lewis Pullman), and an arrogant U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Set years after Yelena’s sister Natasha, the Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johannson) death, “Thunderbolts*” is a story that tells the solemn tale of long-term grief.

“Thunderbolts*” follows an eclectic ensemble of characters that make for a banter-filled, unexpectedly familial dynamic. But it still doesn’t compare to the original six Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy just yet.

Marvel is trapped in an awkward phase of introducing new storylines and characters, while still trying to appeal to the nostalgia of phase three and before. They use references to iconic characters of the past, but it feels empty, like the shell of what used to be, the reminder that the old Marvel that everyone knew and loved is gone.

Fans have been yearning for a new installment in the franchise that causes the same impact that previous films like “The Avengers” had. Audiences were in a tight grip, awaiting upcoming releases, anticipating what the future of the universe had in store.

Following “Avengers: Endgame”, it just hasn’t been the same. Many beloved characters’ stories ended when the credits rolled – excluding 2023’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which delivered everything everyone desired.

“Thunderbolts*” has been promoted as Marvel being “back,” but if that’s what you’re looking for when you’re buying your ticket, just know it’s not all that.

Stepping outside of that frame, it’s a good standalone superhero film that balances classic science-fiction action while acknowledging mental health, eliminating stigma from the topic.

While the real world isn’t flooded with cape-wearing, alias-using superheroes protecting our streets, the feelings of these heroes were relatable. Feelings of emptiness and loneliness amid a search for fulfillment and purpose is a common human experience. “Thunderbolts*” proved to the audience that superheroes aren’t exempt from these struggles.

It was a touching metaphor for the idea that a person can have all the power and ability and still be looking for more within themselves.

Although mature viewers may not be as malleable to movie characters’ influences, a younger audience often reflects the behaviors they see on screen. With a PG-13 rating, if this portion of the audience sees that mental health is a priority to the characters they love, they may apply that in their own lives.

This film sends a positive message to the future generations. Superheroes once labeled as fearless and unstoppable are shown to be as burdened with self doubt and anxiety like anyone else.

As an installment in one of the biggest franchises to name, “Thunderbolts*” being supported by strong directing was expected, but director Jake Schreier’s work doesn’t go unnoticed.

While the dialogue was a bit cliché and predictable at times, the cinematography was often panned to convey movement and shift the story from New York City to The Void. Moments like that, intertwined with intentional colorizations, struck a smooth flow in the movie overall, and made for a satisfying visual experience, in classic Marvel fashion.

Action, comedy and heartfelt moments. Protagonists the audience cheered for and a villain who had a deeper story. “The New Avengers” may be new as a team, but as a film, it wasn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Typically in Marvel movies, the action directs the story. Here, the story dictates the action.

In the concluding moments of “Thunderbolts*,” viewers were reminded to seek comfort in those around them, as “we’ll still have each other” from “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” by Starship echoed through the theater.

It may not be anything groundbreaking, but it was an enjoyable watch that was able to effortlessly balance a lighthearted story of six diverse “anti-heroes,” while also addressing their internal darknesses.

Rating: 3.5/5