Before you graduate take this walk to remember your time at the U

By: Dr. Patricia Whitely and Lauren Ferrer

Completing your undergraduate degree can feel a bit overwhelming, equal parts exciting and overwhelming. It’s a feeling Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and Alumni Engagement Pat Whitely understands all too well.

Whitely attended St. John’s University in New York, where her student leadership experiences helped her transform the once unfamiliar campus into her favorite place. She remembered fondly walking through campus, saying hello to friends, and popping into her favorite activities, including daily mass. After graduation, she headed to the University of South Carolina for graduate school, bringing her one step closer to her forever home, the University of Miami.

To say goodbye, Whitely developed a small ritual, one she now encourages graduating students to complete before they leave. As this year’s seniors prepare to cross the Watsco Center stage, she offers a piece of advice to help them pause and reflect on the people, places and memories that have shaped their time at the U.

From Dr. Whitely

As an engaged undergraduate student at St. John’s University in New York, I vividly recall my feeling of anticipation as graduation grew near. St. John’s had been my home for the last four years. Although once unfamiliar, my undergrad had now become my favorite place.

I loved walking on the campus, saying hello to friends and popping into daily mass when I could. St. John’s was a special place where I had grown much more than I could have ever envisioned. But in a few short days, I would become a St. John’s alumna and would be off to graduate school.

As graduation drew near, I found myself becoming very reflective and longing to find a closure experience that I would remember and cherish. Thankfully, I did just that, a walk alone a few days before graduation around the entire campus.

I reflected on my time at St. John’s, the people, the experience, the growth, the challenges, the community. I lived at home with my six siblings while earning my degree, worked twenty hours a week and served as a student leader. That walk brought me comfort, memories and closure, which I sorely needed.

That is why 45 years later, and for the past 28 years, as part of my senior reflections class each spring, I have strongly recommended that each student complete their own campus walk at the University of Miami — alone and right before graduation.

You will never get this time again, nor will the campus ever exist for you in the same way.

Walk and reflect on your friendships, accomplishments, growth, risks taken and how your journey at UM has evolved. How have you been surprised? What is your UM legacy? How have you changed? What were your most pivotal moments? What will you miss about UM?

The only requirement is that you must go on the walk alone, preferably at a quiet time of day.