Cuvet’s go-ahead double in the eighth helps Miami edge out Boston College in 2-1 pitching duel 

On a cloudy Friday afternoon in Boston, the Miami Hurricanes edged out the Boston College Golden Eagles in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel.

Tied at one in the eighth inning, the Hurricanes needed a big hit against Boston College ace A.J. Colarusso. With Max Galvin on first and two out, Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet lined an RBI double into the gap in right center field. Cuvet was thrown out at third but not before breaking the 1-1 tie.

After 4.1 innings of one run baseball against No. 13 ranked Georgia Tech a week ago, UM starting pitcher Griffin Hugus put up another dominant performance. Against the Golden Eagles, the Cincinnati transfer went six strong, giving up one run on four hits. For the seventh time this season, the junior pitcher has given up two or less runs. His ERA sits at 3.56, placing himself among the best in the ACC.

In the bottom of the frame, Miami (25-18, 10-9 ACC) head coach J.D. Arteaga turned the ball to starter-turned reliever Brian Walters to get a four out save. With Josiah Ragsdale at first, the ball got away from catcher Tanner Smith. Ragsdale jetted to second, but an incredible throw and diving tag by Dorian Gonzalez Jr. got the runner out to end the inning.

Walters shut the door easily in the ninth, getting Boston College to go down in order on just seven pitches.

Since switching from Sunday starter to closer, the redshirt junior has played his best baseball as a Hurricane. In his 8.1 innings working out of the bullpen, Walters has totaled five saves, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Despite picking up his fifth loss of the season, Colarusso shut down the UM offense. In eight innings of work, the southpaw allowed two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking three. He threw 103 pitches, 67 for strikes.

After four innings of scoreless baseball, the ’Canes jumped first in the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, freshman Michael Torres stepped up to get the scoring going. Torres lined a ball to shortstop Sam McNulty, who made a diving play to get the force out at second. Bobby Marsh scored on the fielder’s choice, giving UM a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Golden Eagles (21-21, 9-13 ACC) tied the game up. Following back-to-back walks and a sacrifice bunt, BC was set up with runners on second and third with one out. Facing Hugus, sophomore Esteban Garica flew out to dead center field, bringing Vince Cimini home from third.

Carson Fischer got the nod to replace Hugus in the seventh. The graduate student transfer from Davenport executed his role perfectly, pitching 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Tonight marks Fischer’s third consecutive appearance of allowing no runs in his relief outings.

The Hurricanes look to take the series against the Golden Eagles on Saturday. AJ Ciscar will toe the slab in Boston against JD Ogden. First pitch at the Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is at noon.