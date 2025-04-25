Miami Dolphins select Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with 1st round pick

The Miami Dolphins have selected defensive tackle Kenneth Grant from Michigan with the No. 13 pick in the first round on Thursday night.

Standing tall and strong at 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds, the Indiana native is an addition to the defensive line that has dominating strength and the right build with long arms and a strong lower body. His versatile skill set makes him an asset to a team that has many holes to fill in its roster. Between now and August, head coach Mike McDaniel has time to shape up his sack production and explosiveness.

The departure of lineman Christian Wilkins last offseason was a big loss, and veteran Calais Campbell signed with Arizona, closing his career chapter with Miami. That leaves the Dolphins thin up front. In his rookie campaign, Grant wishes to play into his surprising skills.

“A lot of guys this size aren’t really as fast as me or can finesse things like me,” Grant said. “So I think I can just work off that.”

While many expected a position such as a cornerback to be the first new addition to Miami, McDaniel and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier felt confident in their decision.

“We don’t view [defensive tackles] as just the run stoppers,” Grier said following the pick. “The ability to push the pocket in the middle is a huge thing in the NFL now.”

This confidence was solidified when other teams made the effort to text Grier, saying they wished they had gotten Grant onto their roster. Coach McDaniel added that Grant will add a “tonality” to the team and “bring the best out of other players.”

As the first Michigan player since 2008 to make the trip down south to Miami, Grant leaves behind a memorable track record from his time at The Big House. In 2024, he started 12 games, posting 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Grant was also named a Third-Team AP All-American and Second-Team All-Big Ten member and was part of the Wolverines national championship team in 2023 alongside his best friend and fifth overall pick, Mason Graham. The Ann Arbor connection also tugs at the heart of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, one of Michigan’s most notable alumni.

Grant pressures well for his size, with his push showing a heaviness behind it. With a heavier weight and size, players often find issues with injuries over time, but both Grier and McDaniel are not concerned about it.

Following the first round, Grant was joyous, sporting a sharp blue suit and decorated chain, which he wore to pay homage to his grandparents. His grandfather made a large impact on Grant’s life. And Grant made sure to attribute his grandfather for inspiring his love of fishing, a passion that will come in handy in Miami as he attempts to grab his best “mahi-mahi.”

As he envisions his next few years as a Dolphin, Grant hopes to be one of the best guys in the league on and off the field, with a Super Bowl ring at the top of his wish list. While Grant did not anticipate a journey to Miami, the tackle welcomes it. And this defensive asset can continue to build up the Dolphins and give the defensive line exactly it needs. Looking ahead to the next two days, the Dolphins have nine more picks prepared.