REVIEW: Heigh-Ho! ‘Snow White’ shines in new, live-action reboot

With the rise in reimagined productions of movies and shows we love, finding a reboot that holds onto the magic we remember can be a challenge. Meet Disney’s new vision of “Snow White.” While the movie does offer a fresh perspective on a beloved classic, its magic doesn’t come close to that of its source.

Released on March 21, the film obtained a lot of publicity –– not just for its status as a reboot, but also because of the buzz, and backlash, surrounding its casting and production choices. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was at the center of much of that discourse, with comments she made in early interviews sparking debate about the film’s direction and faithfulness to the original. Despite this, I thought she was one of the film’s strongest aspects. Her presence completely dominated every musical scene she starred in, bringing a wholesome brightness to an otherwise dim adaptation of the original.

Gal Gadot, who played the Evil Queen, also received mixed reactions with some feeling as if she leaned too camp, while others expected her character to live up to her character and be more sinister. Either way, the lack of tonal consistency contributed to one of my bigger issues with the film: it lacked the vibrancy and charm that made the 1937 version so enchanting.

While the visuals were stunning during many of the scenes, “Snow White”, like many other reboots, suffers from a noticeable lack of color compared to both the original film and other children’s movies today. It honestly felt confusing as to who the intended audience was. Some moments, like the scene featuring the dwarves singing “Heigh-Ho,” were visually striking and retained a bright playfulness, but much of that charm was lost in other scenes–– like many parts including the queen.

One of the film’s strengths, however, was its commitment to a true musical experience. The soundtrack had a distinct Broadway quality, something not all films fully embrace. This theatrical approach became a redeeming asset in many sequences that fell flat either visually or in terms of story.

Every scene with Zegler felt like watching a live stage performance. Her vocals were crisp, her movements grand and assured and, overall, she felt very confident. One standout moment was during her and Jonathan’s, prince charming played by Andrew Burnap, duet, “A Hand Meets a Hand.” Zegler stunned with the song, showing off her technical strengths and her theatrical vocal style. The way their voices blended together against the warm background created the coziest atmosphere.

As for aspects that could have been improved, I wasn’t fond of the evil queen. Her scenes didn’t resonate with me, as she often felt more comedic and awkward than truly menacing. A darker, more sinister, portrayal would have made her a more compelling villain.

The costumes didn’t help with immersion either, often pulling me out of the story rather than drawing me in. From the lack of Snow White’s dress’s iconic Basque waist to the general Halloween costume-y nature of her outfit in general, the wardrobe choices could have been better and true to its source–– especially for its main character.

That being said, I did appreciate moments like those within the final scene. It had the grand celebratory feel of a Broadway finale. The vocals were fun and jubilant, rounding the story out perfectly.

While the film in its entirety was a little shorter than I’d like–– especially in terms of establishing and resolving conflict, it was still a fun, lighthearted and easy watch for younger audiences, with plenty of sing-along opportunities.

See “Snow White” in theaters and or watch it on Disney+ in June.

Rating: 4.5/10