Cox Science evacuated after hazmat emergency

A hazardous materials incident that occurred in the Cox Science Building around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 forced all students and faculty to evacuate the building.

Six fire trucks were stationed outside of the building, and three people with hazmat suits entered to investigate what happened.

“The building will be closed for the rest of [Tuesday],”the University of Miami said. “Faculty who had classes scheduled in Cox are asked to please contact students with more information.”

This is a developing story.