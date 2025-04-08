The iconic landmarks and architecture that shape the U

From a small collection of buildings in Coral Gables to a thriving hub of academics, culture and student life, each UM landmark tells a story of progress and tradition.

In total UM is encompassed by 113 buildings and more than 240 acres of property across its campuses.

These spaces have adjusted over the years to match the needs of the university. For example, Lake Osceola, the heart of today’s University of Miami Coral Gables campus, has not always been part of UM. It was originally a canal that connected terrestrial freshwater systems from the Everglades to Biscayne Bay and was developed into a lake as part of UM’s campus expansion in the late 1940s.

Due to its connection with other natural water bodies, wildlife began to inhabit the lake, including different kinds of fish and even manatees. The lake was named by the Iron Arrow Honor Society, UM’s highest honor society, in recognition of Osceola, a Seminole tribe leader and historical figure in Florida.

Today, students can be found relaxing by the lake eating Starbucks or Corner Deli, doing homework on the nearby steps or even fishing.

“When I’m walking around campus in between my classes, I love seeing the lake and remembering why I chose this beautiful campus,” Emma Paccione, a freshman studying finance, said. “I really don’t think campus would be as lively, or feel the same without the lake.”

Today’s landmarks

Across from the lake sits the Shalala Student Center, a 10-year project that officially opened in fall of 2013. Initially called the Student Activities Center, the building was later renamed in honor of Donna Shalala, UM’s president from 2001 to 2015.

Funded by a $20 million gift from Bruce and Tracey Berkowitz, Shalala offers a 24-hour study space, student organization offices and a 1,000-seat ballroom.

When Shalala opened , student organizations also gained a dedicated space to establish private offices, instead of sharing facilities in the much smaller Whitten University Center.

Shalala’s sleek architectural style features clean lines, open spaces and large glass windows that provide natural light and offer scenic views of Lake Osceola. The building’s design encourages movement and interaction, with multiple terraces, meeting rooms and lounges that accommodate both social and academic activities.

The Rathskeller, UM’s on-campus restaurant and bar, opened on Dec. 18, 1972 as a stand-alone building. The building was originally housed in Gautier Hall, named after Charles Gautier, the late chairman of the Board of Trustees’ Subcommittee on Student Affairs. The Rat soon became a student-run business under the Dean of Students Office.

“Rathskeller” is a German term meaning “council’s cellar,” historically referring to a tavern or restaurant in the basement of a city hall or university building. The Rat continues that tradition, serving as a community gathering place on campus.

In June 2011, Gautier Hall was demolished to make way for the new Shalala Center, where the Rat would be relocated. The restaurant temporarily moved to the University Center before opening its current location on Aug. 20, 2013.

“That Rathskellar was not similar at all to the one we have now. It was limited to only students and faculty. There were concerts on weekend evenings,” Mitchell Shapiro, UM alum, professor and director of the School of Communication Honors Program said. “It was two stories. The first floor had a restaurant, and the second was only on the periphery with more seating and a stage where artists would perform.”

Today’s Rathskeller blends modern and rustic design elements to create a relaxed, student-friendly atmosphere. The Rat features indoor-outdoor flow, large glass windows and waterfront seating under umbrellas and palm trees. The interior features decorated walls, wooden furnishings and a pub-like ambiance.

Designed for social interaction, the space includes high-top tables, comfier couch seating and an open bar area, making it a central hub for students.

Notable buildings

Whether it’s due to an iconic architect or distinctive architectural features, several campus buildings have been deemed “notable” by the Department of Facilities Operations and Planning. These include the Oscar E. Dooly Memorial Classrooms, J. Neville McArthur Engineering Building, James M. Cox Science Building, Ashe Memorial Administration Building and the Otto G. Richter Library.

“I love walking towards Cox and seeing the beautiful double helix staircase designed to represent DNA,” Lucas Velasquez, freshman computer science major said. “It’s thoughtful and cool to see how they mixed science with architectural design.”

Constructed in 1947, the Memorial Classroom Building was the first permanent academic structure opened on the Coral Gables campus after World War II. Designed by Marion I. Manley and Robert Law Weed, the 680-foot-long building originally featured 58 classrooms across a two-story north wing and three-story south wing.

Between the wings stood the Beaumont Lecture Hall, which included a small stage and seating for 290 people. This space was later converted into the Bill Cosford Cinema. The building’s orientation is also a key design feature. Its classrooms face east to avoid direct sunlight after 9 a.m., helping to keep them cool.

Thanks to a $1 million donation from J. Neville McArthur, the engineering building bearing his name was constructed in 1959.

“The distinguished gentleman and civic leader, who gave a million dollars to the University of Miami for a School of Engineering,” the Miami Herald wrote about McArthur in 1961, “And 40 acres for a high school that bears his name, says sincerely, ‘I owed it to the community. And as long as I live, I am going to contribute to its welfare.’”

Designed by Miami architect Wahl Snyder, the five-story structure features a concrete-block first floor with frosted clerestory windows above. The southeast upper stories are screened by a distinctive metal grille made of diagonally cut cylinders, which covers a wall of fixed metal windows. On the northeast façade, pebbled panels and grouped metal windows define the exterior, while large concrete planters flank the stairs to the southeast entrance.

Built in 1967, the James M. Cox Science Building maintains its original appearance and architectural significance. Its design adopts brutalist features, such as exposed concrete, angular geometry and structural transparency. The building also incorporates elements of the Miami Modern (MiMo) style, including mosaic tilework, attention to sun protection and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The Ashe Administration Building, named in honor of UM’s first president, Bowman Foster Ashe, symbolizes the university’s transition from the rapid post-war expansion era to a period of planned growth. Completed in 1954 and designed by Watson and Deutschman, the building includes a seven-story north wing connected to a two-story south wing.

The north wing’s exterior features stucco and pebbled panels, with window bays inset among projecting piers and floor slabs, evoking the “egg crate” look of Eaton Hall. Its fenestration includes single-light metal pivot windows with porcelain-enamel and steel panels in the bays below. A wall of Oolitic limestone runs along the base of the first story.

The south wing’s second story cantilevers over the first, and its exterior is clad in stucco. A continuous ribbon of fixed metal windows lines the upper floor, completing the building’s streamlined, functional aesthetic.

Historical landmarks

1300 Campo Sano is the only remaining building of “The Shacks,” a group of temporary wooden structures built to accommodate the post-WWII student boom at the University of Miami. Originally constructed in 1947 as one of five semi-permanent buildings made from army surplus materials, it served as the administration building alongside a cafeteria and three science buildings.

Its design, influenced by early plans for the Dooly Memorial Building, featured exterior corridors, open porches and staircases that allowed each room to have windows on opposing walls, maximizing airflow in the days before air conditioning.

Restored in 2013 to its original 1947 appearance, 1300 Campo Sano has since earned multiple awards for historic preservation. It is now home to the George P. Hanley

As the University of Miami celebrates its centennial, today’s campus landscape is a testament to a century of growth, transformation and tradition. From Lake Osceola’s evolution to Centennial Village’s creation, each landmark reflects UM’s commitment to innovation while preserving its rich history.

Over the next 100 years, one thing is sure: UM will continue to shine, evolve and inspire future generations.