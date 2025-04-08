A century of UM Homecoming style and tradition

A century of traditions, trends and styles have taken center stage across decades of UM Homecoming celebrations. For example, tiaras and crowns sit upon the heads of ’Canes who have left their legacy behind, but over the years, the fashion scene has evolved.

Here are some ways ’Canes fashion went from vintage to modern in the past 100 years.

Homecoming Royal Pageant and Parade

The Royalty Pageant has become a cherished and classic tradition that has honored four talented ’Canes with the title of Homecoming Royalty. Over the years, candidates showcased their style through flowy maxi dresses, ball gowns and bodices.

In the 1950s, female guests were adorned in polka dot patterns, delicate petals or monochrome satin fabrics. Beaded necklaces and satin gloves were also a common accessory.

Today, the royalty court has expanded to include three more titles and even more flashes of color and pattern into the stoplight. Over time, the dresses have transformed into more modern, sleek, tight-fitted designs, all while staying true to the classic maxi style.

’Canes at Homecoming Pep Rally

In 1963, football cheerleaders brought their unique flair to the game, dressing in bold white, long-sleeved collared shirts with a large, eye-catching “M” in the center and matching midi, pleated skirts and saddle shoes.

It’s entirely different from the sneakers dominating the sidelines now. With fiery passion and unshakable pride, the spirit squads currently wear a sleeveless orange ensemble each adorned with the iconic orange and green “U” at the center.

Today, the co-ed team has made its mark with a dynamic mix of green pleated skirts or pants with orange and white stripes bordering the edges. The look is complete with the name “Miami” embroidered across the shirts and a flash of white boots bring school pride to life.

Dance Team

The 1960s dance teams had a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders-like style with dancers wearing white, long-sleeved collared shirts and shorts. Each ensemble is adorned with cowboy hats, flashy, white boots and a sparkling belt.

Today, the Hurricanettes continue to shine in the sparkling orange and green sleeveless tops paired with athletic skirts adding a burst of color and energy to every performance.

Meanwhile, the Sunsations embrace stylish white apparel with a stitching of a bold “U” at the center, complemented by the traditional white boots or occasionally, sneakers.

With each passing year, Homecoming continues to serve as a canvas for evolving styles and traditions that bring ’Canes together in celebration. Where timeless style meets modern flair, the ’Canes fashion scene is anything but static. Homecoming is a living tapestry that embraces change while honoring its roots.