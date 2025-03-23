Miami men’s tennis wins 4-2 in upset over #16 Clemsono Draft

Miami men’s tennis nabbed a 4-2 win over No. 16 Clemson on Sunday afternoon in Coral Gables.

Doubles play kicked off the day, where UM’s upperclassmen pairing of Martin Katz and Antonio Prat fell to Clemson’s No. 31 duo of Noa Vukadin and Max Smith, 6-1.

The Hurricanes bounced back in a big way, sealing the following two doubles courts. Miami’s Leonardo Dal Boni and Nacho Serra Sanchez defeated Clemson’s Viktor Markov and Max Damm in a 6-4 battle on court two, while Miami’s freshman pairing of Mehdi Sadaoui and Jules Garot clinched the doubles point over Romain Gales and Wissam Abderrahman, 7-5.

Starting off singles play, Clemson took the first two courts within seconds of each other, as Garot fell to Smith 6-4, 6-4, and Dal Boni was defeated by Gales in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 thriller.

The ’Canes faced adversity well once again, sealing the next two courts, as Sadaoui defeated Mesarovic 6-3, 6-4 on court four, and Prat was able to take down Clemson’s No. 92 Abderrahman 6-4, 6-4 to take the lead for UM.

No. 41 Katz was able to clinch the victory for the ’Canes with a win over No. 55 Vukadin (4-6, 6-2, 6-4).

Katz’s teammates stormed the court, dousing him in water following his game-winning point, which earned Miami an undefeated weekend.

With back-to-back ranked wins, Miami hopes to stay hot as it travels to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Friday.