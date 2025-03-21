Miami falls flat against rival No.5 FSU, gets mercy ruled 14-1

After a midweek win against FAU, optimism began to grow about the possibility of the Hurricanes turning their season around. That optimism was short-lived after No. 5 FSU pummeled Miami Thursday night, 14-1 via run-rule after seven innings.

Miami (13-10, 0-4 ACC) were simply dominated from start to finish by the Seminoles (19-2, 4-0 ACC). FSU’s scoring spree was powered by 14 hits and six homers, an impressive display of power from the visiting team.

The game was put out of reach in the fourth inning, where a flurry of hits and untimely errors lead to five runs being scored. Errors by Daniel Cuvet and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. kept the inning alive which didn’t help Miami’s starter Nick Robert.

Robert went 3.2 innings, giving up eight runs and once again struggled with the long ball. He gave up two homers in the first inning to FSU, which set the tone for the remainder of the game.

The only bright spot for Miami came in the form of freshman Fabio Peralta, who launched his first collegiate homer in the third when the game was relatively close. But beyond that, FSU starter Joey Volini dominated the ’Canes bats. Volini went the distance, only giving up two hits and one run.

In their four ACC games, Miami has already given up 39 runs for an average of 9.75 runs per game. Even at the high-scoring collegiate level, it’s nearly impossible to overcome such a deficit on the pitching side.

The Hurricanes will have a chance at redemption again tomorrow against the Seminoles, but it looks bleak as FSU will start lefty Jamie Arnold, the number one pitcher in the nation. Miami’s starter Griffin Hugus will have to put the team on his back tomorrow to even remotely have a chance.