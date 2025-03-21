It’s the summer after your freshman year. Do you need an internship?

For some freshmen, the weeks after spring break are spent securing a summer job or internship. With only one year of college under your belt, the job-searching scope can feel overwhelming, but you actually don’t need to worry at all.

As a freshman, you don’t need to stress about internships right away, as there are other ways to demonstrate work ethic and explore interests without committing to a specific career path. Before you dive into the sea of job applications and stress over the amount of cover letters to write, here are some factors you should consider when planning for your summer job.

When scrolling through job boards such as LinkedIn, Indeed or Handshake, it’s tempting to apply for the first internship you find. But take a step back and ask yourself, “Is this job something I’ll be genuinely invested in, or am I just trying to fill my resume?” Instead, prioritize meaningful experiences over job titles, and use the summer to figure out if your major is the right path for you. Remember, any job you take will require a time commitment, and you’ll likely spend the majority of your summer there. You don’t want to waste your summer in a job where you’re constantly wishing you were somewhere else.

Instead of applying for a position purely for the sake of a fancy-sounding title like “junior executive assistant,”focus on finding a job you’ll enjoy and can truly learn from. Most of the time, competitive, high-profile internships at well-known companies are only open to juniors, seniors or even recent grads. Instead of seeking out the most prestigious companies or most competitive positions, look for opportunities that allow you to build meaningful relationships with coworkers, mentors and managers, as they can offer valuable future recommendations. Even in retail or catering jobs, you can make connections that will carry you far or help you get a job later.

Landing the right internship can also become a challenge depending on your financial situation. Wages, cost of living and transportation may mean you can’t accept a position even if it’s your top choice. If your internship requires you to live somewhere else, you may break even or even lose money paying for a place to live. For instance, a political science major might secure an internship at Washington, D.C., but the cost of rent for a few months may not be worth the experience. Daily commuting expenses like gas, tolls or public transportation also come into play. Before you commit, ask questions and make sure you’re prepared for the full financial picture.

As Ferris Bueller famously said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” You’ve just completed your first year of college, which means you’re only a quarter of the way through your college career. You’ve got plenty of summers left to pursue internships and jobs that align with your career goals, so don’t worry too much if you decide not to work.

This summer, focus on what you think is worthwhile. You can travel, immerse yourself in new cultures or learn something outside of school. Personally, I’m spending this summer in Zagreb, Croatia with my grandmother and taking classes to learn the Croatian language. It’s a personal goal of mine and holds special significance, as I want to keep my heritage alive.

It may seem like everyone is ahead of you, but in reality, you’re making strategic choices that are best for you, which is most important. You can make the most of your summer no matter what you decide.