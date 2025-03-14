PREVIEW: SG’s First-Year Leadership Council presents LAUNCH 

The First-Year Leadership Council of the University of Miami’s Student Government will bring support for all students to enhance their leadership skills, expand their networks and refine their individual skill sets during the LAUNCH leadership summit at the Shalala Student Center on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Student body president Roy Carrillo Zamora recalled his involvement in FLC, mentioning that in 2022, he contributed to the founding of LAUNCH.

“I was part of the FLC team that started LAUNCH in Spring 2022,” said Carrillo Zamora. “It was so great to help start a conference that expanded the leadership development that SG has provided for a century to more students. Through LAUNCH, I met some amazing student leaders who are now staples on campus.”

Participants will gain access to unique tools and resources, such as professional development and effective leadership advice. Starring a series of workshop activities and inspiring keynote speakers, these events will empower students with practical skills they can carry with them throughout their college careers.

Carrillo Zamora believes these tools are a pivotal opportunity for all students.

“LAUNCH remains not only one of the best places to learn how to excel at the U, but a magnet for the next generation of student leaders,” he said.

Student body vice president Josh Abel spoke on how the conference has evolved since its inception.

“LAUNCH originally started during COVID, meant to bridge the gap between students and help them get more involved on campus,” said Abel. “When I became Vice President, I really wanted to create a summit that was unlike anything else offered here. Oftentimes, I think leadership summits teach the same material over and over again, which can feel repetitive.”

Abel continued discussing his goals and aspirations for the conference, as well as what he hopes to see in its participants.

So, for our outcome at LAUNCH, while it isn’t tangible immediately, it’s something you’ll see yourself grow into over the next four years. It makes the experience all the more rewarding for me, because I’ll get to watch the evolution of our future student leaders,” he added.

As vice president, Abel oversees and mentors the council and has played a huge role in the development of the conference.

“At the end of the day, the key to success isn’t about doing everything — it’s about doing something really, really well,” he said.

In addition to his efforts, the four project coordinators have also helped organize LAUNCH: Alex Barrowclough, Drake Johnson, Jana Faour and Jensen Ring. They manage the committees for Marketing and Outreach, Hospitality and Assessment, Logistics as well as Sponsorship and Finance, respectively.

Beyond the educational features, LAUNCH offers networking events, a student leader panel and chances to connect with peers across disciplines.

“My favorite part of the event is how it brings together all of our emerging leaders into one space,” said former FLC member Fernando Sepulveda Sagaseta.

Garrett Eisenhuth, an event leader last year, expressed his excitement for the conference.

“LAUNCH Leadership Summit is the premier way to kickstart your involvement on campus. There’s no better opportunity to learn about what it takes to become a student leader here in Miami,” said Eisenhuth. “Last year’s event was an incredible experience for all involved, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what this year’s FLC cohort can put together.”

You can find more information and how to register on SG’s Instagram (@umiamisg). The deadline to register is March 22.