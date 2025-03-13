A small, fiery object streaked across the sky as my roommate and I sat in our living room on the evening of Thursday, March 6. I jokingly quipped I might have finally seen my first shooting star or even proof of alien life.

To my disappointment, I was not witnessing a notable discovery, but rather the aftermath of the nearby Florida Keys SpaceX starship explosion. Many other UM students were left perplexed as mysterious objects soared above campus. This marks the second explosion of the year, and its wreckage pollutes the Caribbean and Turks and Caicos islands and even reaches the city of Miami.

Elon Musk’s ownership of SpaceX and close ties with the government have contributed to the success and operation of the company, granting him access to taxpayer dollars. Musk has worked closely with the Trump administration and was hired as a “special government employee.” As the Trump administration continues to cut funding for important national resources such as scientific research and education, valuable taxpayer dollars should not be spent on experimental endeavors that pose a danger to public safety. Despite executive support, the recent explosions highlight the potential risks and lack of transparency of SpaceX operations.

SpaceX aims to lead the way in establishing sustainable civilian life on Mars. Since its conception, more than 450 landings have occurred, 415 of them successful. The March 6 launch was part of a mission to release mock satellites into space. The mission went wrong when the spacecraft experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly, as announced on SpaceX’s X account. So why does this explosion render tension in today’s political climate?

The Trump administration has made significant cuts to the National Institute of Health, a 15% cap on indirect costs for research grants, drastically reducing funds for medical research and a stark contrast from the substantial government support he has extended to Musk. While the White House insists that all government contracts undergo rigorous review, the continued financial support of SpaceX, despite its recent failures, raises concerns about the best interest of American citizens.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields addressed these concerns, stating, “President Trump and his entire administration is committed to executing a head-to-toe assessment of every contract the American people are funding with their taxpayer dollars.” However, this commitment appears at odds with the administration’s willingness to support Musk’s ventures while cutting essential programs. Fields further assured that “any contracts connected to Elon Musk’s very successful companies will comply with every government ethics rule as it pertains to potential conflicts of interest.” Yet, given the billions in taxpayer dollars flowing into Musk’s enterprises, Tesla and SpaceX, it remains unclear whether these contracts truly reflect the safety of the American people or an egocentric prioritization of private industry.

SpaceX claims that all surviving debris from the launch would have been safeguarded in pre-planned Debris Response Areas. However, numerous eyewitness accounts captured the debris flying aimlessly across the Miami skyline. Debris Response Areas are activated when debris is sighted outside of closed aircraft hazard areas, allowing the Federal Aviation Administration to react accordingly. The explosion not only threatened public safety but also disrupted air transportation, causing several South Florida airports to shut down or delay flights. The falling debris posed a risk to air traffic, forcing the FAA to halt and divert flights in response Thursday night.

This threat to public and environmental safety underscores ethical concerns surrounding Musk’s collaboration with the Trump administration on recent projects. The explosion should spark national concern, highlighting the government’s preference for funding reckless space pursuits over critical investments in medical research and discovery. The health and safety of American citizens should be at the core of the current government’s policy decisions.