West coast Woes: Miami falls 4-0 to Stanford

The No. 29 Miami Hurricanes men’s tennis team hit the road this week to face the No. 9 Stanford Cardinals. Despite the ’Canes riding a win streak that dated back to January, they were no match for the Cardinals and fell 4-0.

Miami fell behind early after losing the doubles point. Hurricanes senior Martin Katz and junior Antonio Prat fell 6-2 to No. 37 Samir Banerjee and Alex Razeghi. Stanford clinched the point as Kyle Kang and Nathan Barki defeated Mehdi Sadaoui and Jules Garot, 6-3.

Singles play proved no better for the Hurricanes, as Stanford quickly dispatched them with ease.

Razeghi defeated Garot, 6-1, 6-0, followed by Henry von der Schulenburg defeating Miami’s Leonardo Dal Boni 6-2, 6-1, putting Stanford up 3-0.

With the Cardinals one win away from clinching, it came down to the best players on the court: Stanford’s No. 16 Banerjee and Miami’s No. 42 Katz.

In a hard-fought match, Banerjee defeated No. 42 Katz, 6-4, 6-4, at the top court to lock in the win for the Cardinals.

This was Miami’s first loss in ACC play and continues their road woes. It is now 0-3 in away matches on the year.

Miami (8-3, 2-1 ACC) stays on the West Coast this weekend to take on No. 26 California Sunday at 4 p.m.