UM limits commencement tickets to six per student for spring 2025 ceremony

The University of Miami announced a limit of six guest tickets per graduating student for the Spring 2025 commencement ceremony on May 9.

“The decision to limit ticket allocations to six per graduating student was made after careful consideration of several factors, including venue capacity, public health guidelines and the challenges we faced during previous ceremonies to make sure everyone would have a seat,” the Office of Commencement said in a statement.

“This year’s ticket limit is intended to help us ensure a safe, comfortable, and memorable ceremony for everyone, while avoiding the overcrowding issues that occurred in recent ceremonies.”

The University has previously enforced guest limits, most notably during the pandemic. More recently, a ticketing system had been introduced in Fall 2024 to address overcrowding during the previous spring commencements.

Some students welcome the decision with open minds. Sarai Henry, a psychology major, prefers the ticket number to be capped.

“It makes people really think about who they want there on such a special day,” Henry said.

Senior broadcast journalism major Max Keller noted that while he felt the decision was reasonable, he understood how it might cause problems.

“I can see how that would be limiting for bigger families, but I don’t know if there is another solution,” said Keller.

In addition, the University also confirmed that students who wish to attend a friend’s graduation must also purchase a ticket.

“For a student to attend another student’s commencement ceremony, they must secure a guest ticket from the graduating student’s guest allotment. All guests are required to have a ticket to attend the ceremony, and guest tickets can be transferred to another student,” the Office of Commencement explained.

As the spring 2025 ceremony approaches, students are encouraged to plan ahead to ensure their families can attend.