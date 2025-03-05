Is UM’s new testing policy fair or flawed?

When the University of Miami went test-optional in 2020 to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, high school students across the country envisioned themselves strolling through the palm-lined pathways of UM, their “dream school” finally attainable. However, this dream may soon be over. The university announced its plan to reinstate standardized testing requirements for fall 2026 applicants, leaving prospective students wondering: Has their dream school just become out of reach?

As UM transitions back to requiring standardized test scores, the impact on future applicants will be significant. While the university aims to create a more standardized metric for admissions, the reality is that this policy may disproportionately affect students who lack access to tutoring, prep courses and multiple test-taking opportunities. The policy risks adding yet another barrier to an already daunting admissions process.

The University of Miami has experienced record-breaking numbers in applicants since a historic 16% increase from the 2021 to 2022 admissions cycle. In the fall of 2024, 54,000 students applied, an overwhelming difference from the fall of 2019’s less than 39,000 applicants. In the past few years, we’ve witnessed a rise in UM’s popularity, leading to an impressively low 19% acceptance rate for the class of 2028. Despite these surges in applications, the university has held true to its test-optional policy, managing the influx in numbers with a true holistic review for applicants who decided not to submit scores. This process provided a safety net for students who qualified for admission to UM but faced challenges with standardized testing, whether due to limited access to tutoring, test-taking difficulties, or struggles to meet the university’s competitive score requirements.

Without requiring test scores, UM selected diverse and highly intelligent undergraduate ’Canes who reflect the resilience and determination of our school community. In the 2023 admissions cycle, UM held true to its diverse student body with a stagnant rate of enrolled students of color, with only a -1% dip since 2022. Since the fall of 2021, UM has adapted to the rising trend in admissions without the need for SAT or ACT scores, thoughtfully selecting students based on other factors that demonstrate their intelligence. Other vital aspects of university admissions like extracurricular activities, recommendations, grades and class enrollment, showcased intelligence and overall ability for future students that aligned with UM’s values. So why bring it back now?

Mira Sayegh, a sophomore majoring in microbiology, Spanish, and political science, submitted her test scores upon admission to UM after dedicating considerable time in high school to excelling on the SAT.

When asked if she thought it was unfair that other students were able to benefit from the test-optional policy, she acknowledged both sides of the argument. “I think the SAT and standardized tests in general are one of many metrics that are useful in a certain way and also not so useful when it comes to admissions and applications,” Sayegh said. “Because when it comes to those types of tests, it boils down to people who are very prepared and smart but also people who have access to certain resources.”

Her message addresses an equity gap often overlooked in standardized testing: these tests don’t just measure capability, they often reflect the level of resources available to students. Sayegh, who had access to private tutoring, admitted that she was fortunate compared to others.

“I was very blessed to be able to do tutoring and can acknowledge that not everyone has access to that,” she said.

This disparity creates an uneven playing field where students from lower-income backgrounds or underfunded schools may not be able to perform as well as their wealthier peers despite equal or greater academic potential.

A Harvard University study found that “children of the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans were 13 times likelier than the children of low-income families to score 1300 or higher on SAT/ACT tests.” This statistic highlights the significant role that financial resources and educational opportunities play in shaping future academic outcomes. Students who invested in tutoring and prep classes were able to take endless practice exams and learn calculated testing strategies to ensure an increase in their score. However, even if a student were to spend money and time on tutoring to prepare for the SAT, doesn’t it become more of a measure of pattern recognition than intelligence?

Another issue regarding standardized testing is whether it truly assesses a student’s abilities to perform highly in undergraduate education. The content of the SAT and ACT are not intended to measure IQ, supporting the argument that changes in score do not equate to changes in intelligence.

A medical study assessing the validity of the SAT/ACT as an exemplary standard of intelligence for college admissions said, “Certainly, the SAT as a measure of intelligence is primarily concerned with the latter. However, other cognitive traits not measured by the SAT surely influence the effective cognitive performance necessary to be successful in academic settings, leaving a wide swath of intelligent behavior that should be investigated in relationship to academic achievement and other measures of success.”

This sentiment aligns with the ideology of a holistic review process, ensuring that all applicants receive a comprehensive evaluation of their achievements and potential to succeed in higher education. As UM shifts back to a mandatory testing requirement, the holistic review process that once allowed students to showcase their strengths beyond a single test score is now at risk of being overshadowed by numerical benchmarks.

Ultimately, UM’s decision raises an important question: Is this policy truly about ensuring fairness, or does it place another obstacle in the way of students who already face systemic disadvantages? As students navigate an increasingly competitive admissions process, one thing remains clear: intelligence and potential should never be reduced to a test score.