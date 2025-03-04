Miami throttled 89-74 by Georgia Tech in second to last game of season

The Miami Hurricanes rolled into Atlanta to take on red hot Georgia Tech in its final away game of the season which resulted in a 89-74 loss. While the ‘Canes hung with the Yellow jackets for most of the first half, their decline in defensive intensity and overall effort cost them a close game.

Hurricanes freshman Austin Swartz came out the gates scoring UM’s first five points and helped the ‘Canes take a one point lead at the 14 minute mark (13-12).

A 9-0 scoring run led by GT senior Lance Terry extended Tech’s lead to eight with just under ten minutes to play. Miami freshman Jalil Bethea stopped the bleeding by driving the lane, igniting the score and foul to bring Miami back within five (16-21).

A second GT scoring run ballooned the lead to 13, but a Swartz three cut it back to ten keeping the ‘Canes within striking distance. Terry buried back-to-back threes extending Tech’s lead to 16 going into the half.

UM senior guard Matthew Cleveland finished the half with 15 points; Swartz with ten. Terry finished with 15 shooting 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

GT’s junior Duncan Powell knocked down a three to kick the second half off and Terry knocked down back-to-back triples extending Tech’s commanding lead to 22 (33-55). The ‘Canes kept this one within 19 for most of the second half, but were unable to capitalize on GT’s missed shot attempts.

Miami cut the lead to 15 with under three minutes to play, but it was little too late as the Yellow Jackets were able to close out a 89-75 victory.

The ‘Canes were outrebounded by 16 and failed to display maximum effort on the defensive end and on the glass despite only being down 17 for most of the contest.

Cleveland finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in what is likely his second to last game wearing orange and green. East Carolina transfer Brandon Johnson posted a 16 point, ten rebound double-double, while Swartz finished with 14 points of his own.

Terry finished with a career high 31 points and seven rebounds on his senior day, while GT’s Baye Ndongo owned the paint putting up 22 points with eight rebounds. Powell finished with 16 points and seven boards.

The Hurricanes will suit up for their final game of the season on Saturday March. 8, where they will take on NC State tipping at noon.