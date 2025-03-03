Not exploring nature? The one thing you should have FOMO about…

The beautiful outdoors of Florida attracts millions of tourists each year, raking in billions of dollars for the state. People travel from all corners of the globe to witness the natural treasures we have here, yet, the average UM student isn’t taking the time to enjoy them.

It’s perfectly fine to have preferences for how you spend your free time, but I argue going four years without immersing yourself into nature once is distasteful and disappointing. Let this be your sign to take an adventure outside.



Wouldn’t you rather spot a massive bird in a mangrove tree while you’re paddling in the Everglades than see one choking up a plastic fork from Corner Deli? Wouldn’t you prefer to see a manatee gliding out in open sea grass instead of hovering in nasty canal water? Unfortunately, most students would rather catch the sunrise at Club Space than catch it while kayaking or camping.

To be fair, getting off campus to do these things isn’t exactly easy or straightforward. Many students don’t have a car or simply a friend group that would be interested. However, UM has solved this problem for us — students just don’t take advantage of it.

The Outdoor Adventure center, a.k.a. the rock climbing place at Lakeside Village, offers students a variety of trips each semester. For $20-$50, depending on the location, you can spend the day paddleboarding with other students in the Florida Keys, Biscayne Bay, Everglades National Park or Indian River in Northern Florida. The center also offers a full weekend excursion that includes camping and an outdoor activity such as surfing or snorkeling for $250. They also partner with organizations and clubs that want to plan exclusive trips.

Students on a budget will be happy to learn that food, transportation, gear rental and trip planning are all included. So, the next time you feel bored or burnt out with your typical weekend routine, consider an outdoor excursion.



“I’ve been going to Outdoor Adventures since my freshman year, and I’ve made so many friends and amazing college memories. I even met one of my best friends during a paddleboarding trip in the Everglades,” junior biology major Melissa Borges said.



The university also has a variety of clubs that exist for the same reason: to appreciate and enjoy the outdoors. One of UM’s largest clubs, Scuba Club, allows students to experience South Florida underwater. If diving over reefs or wrecks in the Keys or off the coast of Miami Beach interests you, sign up through Engage or check out their Instagram.

In addition, clubs like UShred and Surfrider host surfing trips and beach cleanups along Florida’s coast.

“Being a member of Scuba Club is great because it allows me to go on discounted dives with friends, and it also lets me connect with other people in the diving world,” sophomore marine biology major Oscar Stachelberg said.

Opportunities exist off-campus too. Several local organizations, like Tropical Audubon Society, Miami Waterkeeper and Miami Eco Adventures, offer easy and affordable excursions into Miami’s natural environment. Participating with off-campus organizations is a great way to connect with other nature enthusiasts in Miami and become part of a like-minded community.

Nature is also healing. According to UC Davis Health, getting outside into nature helps improve mental cognition and physical health. This is a critical insight for students. Honestly speaking, the academic demand of college coursework stacked with extracurricular involvement can impact students’ mental well-being. The demand can reign in stress and anxiety at levels that can be hard to manage.

How can students combat this? Students should actively seek opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. One major proven benefit of spending time outdoors is reduced stress levels. If you consistently find yourself overwhelmed with stress I recommend trying this out. Grab a friend, or go by yourself, to a nearby spot like Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens or Matheson Hammock Park. School can get chaotic, but by making time to be out in nature, I think students can effectively manage the pressures of college life and begin to cultivate a healthier lifestyle.

While the benefits of nature are clear, campus culture often overlooks them. Students prefer to spend time in Miami’s urban environment rather than its natural one. Admittedly, making memories throughout the city is also important. Miami has tons of fun places to see such as Coconut Grove, Brickell, Lincoln Road or the Design District.



Bottomline, the goal is to cultivate a deeper connection to the area. Miami is unique because it has a vibrant city life, but also boasts extraordinary wildlife and nature. Achieving a balance with both requires proper time management and intention.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the outdoors, it’s always a wise decision. The only mistake is not making time for it at all. Whether it’s camping, kayaking, trail hiking, heck, even bird watching if that’s your thing, every outdoor adventure creates lasting memories and strengthens your connection with UM.