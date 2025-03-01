Hurricanes WBB falls to Stanford 86-69 in penultimate game of season

Although the Hurricanes hung with Stanford for much of their road game, their inability to come back in the fourth quarter is what ultimately led to their 86-69 loss in Stanford, CA on Thursday.

Hanna Cavinder made a significant contribution with her Thursday night performance, leading the team with a season high of 19 points, three rebounds, and two steals while also never leaving the court.

Much of UM’s loss was accredited to the fact that it could not stop Stanford, both in the post and at the three-point line.

Stanford truly broke away from Miami in the third quarter, adding 23 points to its score while the Hurricanes only added 14 of their own.

Stanford head coach Kate Paye gave nods to Miami’s hardworking performance against her team in her postgame press conference.

“Miami is a very good team,” said Paye. “Their team (maybe) is similar to ours in the sense that… we both feel like our teams are better than maybe our conference record suggests.”

The Hurricanes look to finish their final game of the season with a win as they head back to California to face UC Berkeley on Sunday.