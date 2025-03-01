Freshman Frenzy: No. 30 Hurricanes defeat SMU 4-2

The No. 30 Miami Hurricanes started conference play on the right foot with a 4-2 win against the SMU Mustangs at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Miami moves to 6-2 on the year while SMU falls to 9-7.

Just like last week, the ’Canes jumped ahead immediately by securing the doubles point with back-to-back wins. The budding Freshman pair of Medhi Sadaoui and Jules Garot got the party started by defeating SMU’s Maks Silagy and Louis Cloud 6-2. The point was clinched by the veteran pairing of Martin Katz and Antonio Prat who also had a 6-2 win, defeating the Mustang pair of Vikas Deo and Xavier Calvelo.

With the doubles point secured, the Hurricanes switched their focus to dominating singles play.

No.48 Martin Katz kept the momentum going with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Georgiev to give Miami the 2-0 lead.

The Mustangs were not going to go up without a fight, especially in ACC play and they took the next two courts to tie the match at two apiece. Nacho Serra Sanchez fell in a grueling 6-3, 6-4 match to Ofek Shimanov, and Prat fell in a hard-fought 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 match to Jerry Barton.

With the match tied at 2-2 and momentum on SMU’s side, Miami desperately needed to pull themselves together with a singles win. And it was the freshman pair who did just that.

Garot defeated Noah McDonald 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2) to put Miami in range of clinching. And once again, Sadaoui clinched the match for the Hurricanes with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win against Calvelo.

The Hurricanes start their ACC campaign in the win column and remain undefeated at home in the 2025 season. UM looks to continue their hot streak against ACC opponent Boston College this Sunday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Singles Results

1. #48 Martin Katz (UM) def. Georgi Georgiev (SMU) 6-4, 6-1

2. Jerry Barton (SMU) def. Antonio Prat (UM) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

3. Ofek Shimanov (SMU) def. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) 6-3, 6-4

4. Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) vs. Louis Cloud (SMU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (9-11), unfinished

5. Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) def. Xavier Calvelo (SMU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

6. Jules Garot (UM) def. Noah McDonald (SMU) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles Results

1. Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) def. Vikas Deo/Xavier Calvelo (SMU) 6-2

2. Leonardo Dal Boni/Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) vs. Ofek Shimanov/Georgi Georgiev (SMU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) def. Maks Silagy/Louis Cloud (SMU) 6-2