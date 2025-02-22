Sabrina Carpenter is a ‘Busy Woman’ as she releases ‘Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)’

Love is in the air, and “Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)” is taking over car radios, fans’ playlists and social media trends. On February 14th, Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammy-winning sixth studio album garnered an additional five songs. Considering most of her songs are about love – both its pretty and petty sides – Valentine’s Day simply makes sense for the deluxe’s release.

Announced through an Instagram post on Feb. 4, just two days after her successful night at the Grammys, Carpenter unveiled a vintage – aesthetic, faded version of the original album cover.

Track 12, “Don’t Smile,” used to mark the conclusion of “Short n’ Sweet,” but now, the groovy “15 Minutes” leads into a few more songs (that total to just under 15 minutes). 15 minutes: The song is a perfect transition into some new tracks, giving listeners something familiar – that they’ll undoubtedly enjoy if they’re fans of her previous music – before stepping into a new realm.

“Please Please Please” follows, and you may be swearing you’ve heard this one before, but Carpenter’s vocals aren’t the only ones on it now. Country music superstar Dolly Parton, an idol of Carpenter’s, finds herself on the remix and in its all new black-and-white, “Thelma and Louise”- inspired music video, as well.

In the solo version of the song’s music video, Carpenter’s now ex-boyfriend and actor, Barry Keoghan, starred as her love interest who she begs to not prove people right by embarrassing her through unfaithfulness. Considering he seemingly did “prove them right,” as sung, this new video follows the same plot, but this time, with a newfound vengeance.

While the concept is entertaining, the song is rather disappointing, and my least favorite on the album. There’s simply something off about the harmony of Sabrina and Dolly’s voices.

Personally, I think a song like “Slim Pickins” would’ve been a better fit for Parton to be featured on, considering there’s already country elements in the instrumentals of that song, including a violin and slide guitar. This remix just feels like an unnatural cross of “Slim Pickins” and “Please Please Please,” which both stood well on their own.

“Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” shifts the album into a more introspective, ballad-styled mood – which I love – as she sings about her inability to be completely open to love after a past of heartbreak.

With heavenly vocals, a gentle guitar and a violin that all sound straight out of a Disney princess fairytale, this song draws similarities to Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” which Carpenter previously covered during her time as opener for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“Oh, hey!” Another more familiar tune, as she sung it live at the Short n’ Sweet tour prior to its release. “Busy Woman” opens with a lighthearted adlib, which she often includes in her songs. It’s fun, catchy and just what you’d expect from a Sabrina Carpenter song if you know her from hits like “Feather,” “Nonsense” and “Espresso.”

“Bad Reviews” gently closes the album and immediately becomes one of my personal favorites. There’s something so satisfying about the melody and country-like production. “Still I choose to be in love with you,” leaves people wondering, just who’s the muse?

The song took a different route than I expected, as the title led me to believe its lyrics would center her recent experience in the spotlight as a pop star who’s susceptible to people’s opinions and criticisms. However, this theme is more fitting for the album, and I’m definitely not complaining about the final product.

“Still I choose to be in love with you.” The album ends on a longing note.

A unique promotional approach accompanies her release, setting it up for inevitable success after a year of immense popularity. Alongside an interview with Vogue, she finds herself returning to her acting roots with a comedic bit starring none other than herself. She also stuns in a Marilyn Monroe, Madonna-esque photoshoot with platinum-blonde hair and feminine outfits.

Carpenter is also set to embark on the Europe leg of her tour next month, likely adding some of the new songs to the setlist.

“Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)” tackles heavy-hearted topics like facing the hardship of a new relationship with a heart that’s still healing from a past break-up, while also saving room for her classic raunchy, fun tracks in between.

Though only in its first week since release, “Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)” has already received positive opinions and is expected to dominate the charts, proving she’s here to stay as a pop star and household name. The 17-track album maintains a majority pop sound, with flints of country twang and the woes of a songwriter.

My Rating: 4/5