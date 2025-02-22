An eye-opening trip through Black history at the Black History 101 Mobile Museum

A Ku Klux Klan mask captured the eyes of attendees at the Black History Mobile Museum at the University of Miami’s Lakeside Auditorium on Feb. 6. Visitors went from seeing Jim Crow era memorabilia to photos of the 2020 Black Lives Matters protests as they traveled through time following the exhibit.

Though the journey ends on a hopeful note, exhibit organizer Dr. Khalid el-Hakim wants viewers to leave knowing there’s still work to do to preserve Black rights in America.

“It’s for students to see themselves in time, to be reminded of how things have changed over time,” el-Hakim said. “And how, in the current political climate, where their attention should be focused and looking at which side of history they want to be on.”

At the “Marching for Justice” exhibit, viewers looked at some of humanity’s darkest moments in the first tables. Racist caricatures of African-Americans with pitch-black faces eating watermelon covered calendars and cards.

It only grew darker. Photos of KKK lynchings surprised viewers. Even modern items, like Disney princess candy with Princess Titanna on the cover of watermelon flavored sugar powder, were on display.

Then, a light shined on the darkness. Images of Rosa Parks getting her fingers printed at a police station and activists protesting segregation flooded the scene. Copies of Malcolm X’s speeches transitioned into Black Panther badges and the cover of a TIME magazine showing young Black protesters leading supporters.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen artifacts like this in person,” Lori Ann Butler, a UM doctorate student, said. “I wish this was everywhere because it really makes history come alive.”

Hit songs like “Fight the Power” from Public Enemy played as attendees entered the Obama era and saw a picture of Dr. Martin Luther King’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, crying to a speech from Betty Shabazz, Malcolm X’s wife.

The exhibit shook Executive Director of the Office of Academic Enhancement Christopher Doell’s heart when he first saw it at the National Conference on Race & Ethnicity in 2018. He immediately knew he wanted to bring the mobile museum to campus.

“I felt like more people needed to see this,” Doell said. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do as often as we could.”

Associate Director for Prestigious Awards and Fellowships Molly Lockwood Ho felt honored to market the event and share it with students. Promoting the event during the first Black History Month in the 2025 Trump administration was a “huge responsibility” the Office of Academic Engagement was excited to take on.

“This is especially important for a place like Florida,” Ho said. “We certainly don’t want to take part in any erasure.”

Attendees’ heavy hearts would be answered with a warm smile from el-Hakim at the end of the exhibit. He never missed an opportunity to talk to viewers and answer questions.

With Black History 101, el-Hakim looked to introduce viewers to an underexposed side of Black history to encourage them to dive deeper. The Black History 101 Mobile Museum has been enlightening the ’Canes community since 2018 and doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

“History is very important and always relevant,” el-Hakim said. “Anytime I can come on a college campus and engage students, I’m very excited about it.”