Miami underperforms, loses 2-1 in South Florida clash at FAU

After an opening week sweep of the Niagara Purple Eagles, The Miami Hurricanes headed up I-95 in hopes of extending its winning streak against Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton. Lackluster play on both sides of the ball led the ’Canes to a 2-1 loss.

UM (3-1) would score its first and only run in the top of the 1st when the six-hole hitter, Bobby Marsh got plunked with the bases loaded and two gone in the inning.

After a rough first inning, FAU’s starting pitcher, Zach Kilby was able to have a strong outing. The junior from Tampa, Florida would throw four innings of one-hit baseball and strikeout four batters.

On the flip side for Miami, graduate student transfer Reese Lumpkin would only throw 2.1 innings. The natural reliever slotted into the starting role had trouble finding the zone in the latter part of his appearance. After walking two of the first three batters he faced in the third inning, Miami’s head coach J.D. Arteaga took the ball from him, signaling for Carson Fischer to come pitch out of the bullpen. Lumpkin’s final line would close with three walks, two hit-by-pitches, and two strikeouts, allowing one hit.

In the bottom of the 7th, freshman left-handed pitcher Michael Fernandez would stay in the game after coming into the bottom of the 6th with two runners in scoring position to strike out Patrick Ward swinging. Fernandez struggled in the 7th, giving up a double and two walks to load the bases with one out. With the bases loaded, Fernadez walked Nick Romano to tie the game. He would be pulled out of the game in replacement for senior Jackson Cleveland, the right-handed pitcher.

Cleveland would go on to give up another walk with the bases loaded, moving the score to 2-1 in favor of FAU (4-0).

Going to the top of the 9th, Miami was down to its final three outs. Max Galvin, the redshirt junior, would bring hope to a quiet Hurricanes dugout. Ripping a single in between shortstop and third base for his second base knock of the game. Ogden would be the only other ’Cane to record a hit or more. Also securing two base knocks.

Galvin’s teammates could not bring him home to tie the game resulting in its first loss of the season as FAU remains hot, winning four in a row.

After not being in the starting lineup last Sunday, sophomore slugger Daniel Cuvet remains in a hitting slump with three strikeouts against FAU, the second time in three games having a three-strikeout performance.

Miami will look to return to its winning ways this weekend as they will play a four-game set including a Saturday doubleheader against Princeton this weekend. Friday’s first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.