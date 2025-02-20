“Brand New U” ticket secures victory in student government election

Campus was alive this past week as the competing student government tickets, “Next Century Canes” and “Brand New U,” worked hard to engage students and rally support ahead of the election.

On Feb. 20, Brand New U won the 2025 Student Government executive election. Ivana Liberatore was announced as president-elect, along with her running mates Kylie Quintana as vice president-elect and Vic Wuyts as treasurer-elect for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Wuyts won the treasurer position with 73.91% of 1,062 votes. Quintana won the vice president position with 100% of the 978 votes. Liberatore won the presidency with 64.87% of 1,079 votes.

“I’m really happy with how our campaign turned out. We had a great week of campaigning and just meeting different people around campus,” said Liberatore, a junior majoring in finance and legal studies.

According to their Instagram account, Brand New U is “committed to empowering students, expanding resources and making sure every voice is heard.”

“Even starting next week we’ll already start getting some initiatives off the ground and preparing for next year,” said Quintana, about her first plan of action now that her team has secured their positions.

Brand New U’s main initiatives center around student empowerment, accessibility and innovation, including supporting Cane Card integration with Apple Wallet, improving campus infrastructure and expanding financial and professional opportunities for students.

“I think our first initiatives [are] to work with the smaller groups who delegate all the round tables and advocating for new restaurants on campus and to work with that to make sure that it can actually happen in the year that we’re there,” said Wuyts.

Part of their initiatives for their campaign included different dining options, including “advocating for a new Raising Cane’s location on campus and implementing food trucks on frat row during tailgates weekend.”

President-elect Liberatore is eager to get to work and begin serving the student body.

“I’m really excited to get to work and keep collaborating with student leadership and student government on campus so that we can truly see a difference within the next century,” she said.