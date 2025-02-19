Why Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent’s confirmations matter

Despite the argument from left-wing media outlets and politicians that President Donald Trump is racist and homophobic, he did one thing that probably surprised his many critics. He appointed a Cuban and an openly gay man to his cabinet. Not only that, but the Republican-majority Senate, who face the same accusations, confirmed both with relative ease.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent’s elections mark a historic milestone for both groups of Americans they represent, being the highest-ranking Hispanic American and gay American individuals in the history of the federal government. Despite this monumental occasion, their appointment in office has received little praise from mainstream media.

Their confirmations represent a historic milestone that challenges the left’s narrative of Republican intolerance.

Rubio’s confirmation in particular resonates with me. As the son of Cuban immigrants and the grandson of a political prisoner, I see his journey from a working-class Cuban immigrant family to one of the most powerful diplomatic positions in the world as one of defiance. His story is proof that the American Dream is as real and alive as ever.

Rubio, a UM law school alumnus, is the son of Cuban migrants who came to the US in 1956. Rubio rose to prominence quickly, starting as commissioner of the city of West Miami, becoming speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and eventually a U.S. Senator. Rubio ran for president in 2016 and came in third in the Republican Primaries, with fellow Cuban American Ted Cruz coming in second to Trump. Rubio was also a contender for the vice presidency in the months leading up to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

When sworn in, Rubio also paid homage to his Cuban heritage and family, “I want to thank God and my family… my parents who came to this country in 1956. Their life’s mission was for us to live the dreams that weren’t possible for them.”

Bessent, on the other hand, spoke openly about the trials and tribulations he faced trying to get into public service during his confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Finance Committee.

“In 1979, when I was 17 years old, I wanted to fight for my country. My father had just experienced financial difficulties. I wanted to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. I was offered by our congressman in the 6th District of South Carolina an appointment, but was unable to take that appointment because of my sexual preference,” Bessent told the committee.

He also expressed his gratitude to President Trump for selecting him for the position, joking that it wasn’t because of his sexual orientation or the fact that those “with green eyes do the job better.”

For Latinos and members of the LGBT+ community, this should be a moment of celebration and pride. Rubio is living proof that where we come from does not dictate where we can go, and Bessent’s confirmation serves as a reminder that even the deepest of prejudices can be overcome with persistence and merit.