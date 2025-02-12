MBB tops Syracuse in thrilling 91-84 victory earning second conference win of the season

“Game by game,” is the mantra Miami’s interim head coach Bill Courtney will continue to live by following UM’s 91-84 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Senior guard Matthew Cleveland scored seven of Miami’s first nine points as the ‘Canes led by one going into the game’s first media timeout. A couple of buckets and a made three from sophomore guard Paul Djobet extended Miami’s lead to eight with a little over 11 minutes left to play.

Cleveland was able to get to the line, knocking down two free throws and extending Miami’s lead to nine with 1:50 to go in the first half. Syracuse’s senior guard Lucas Taylor knocked down a three to close the half, cutting UM’s lead to six (43-37).

Cleveland posted up a monster 15 first half point performance, and both Bethea and freshman guard Divine Ugochukwu closed the half with seven apiece.

SU’s senior forward Jyare Davis kicked the second half off with a make from beyond the arc cutting Miami’s lead to just three (43-40).

The ‘Canes extended their lead back to eight, but a quick seven points from Syracuse’s former ACC freshman team honoree JJ Starling and a three from Kyle Cuffee knotted the score up at 52.

The Orange took the lead with just above 13 minutes left of play, but a 6-0 scoring run and a steal and slam from Ugochukwu put the ‘Canes back up by four (58-54).

After losing the lead once again and trailing by three, the Hurricanes bounced back in a big way knocking down back to back to back threes to regain the lead.

Syracuse’s Jaquan Carlos knocked down a late game three cutting UM’s lead to three, but a quick Djobet three and fastbreak layup extended Miami’s lead to eight with under just five minutes to play.

The Hurricanes could not close this one out easily giving up a score and a foul to Starling who cut the lead back down to five.

Bethea scored a big time and one at the 1:30 mark stretching Miami’s lead to nine, tying its largest lead of the game.

Syracuse put the pressure on trapping Ugochukwu on the baseline forcing a turnover which led to Starling getting fouled and knocking down two free throws.

On the other end, Bethea got fouled, then confidently knocked down two free throws of his own and ultimately sealing Miami’s second conference win of the season.

Cleveland was outstanding in UM’s win posting up a career high and his second 30+ point game this season. He finished with 32 points, three rebounds, and led the team with five assists.

“He’s playing at the highest level he’s ever played in his career, and he’s had an incredible mentality over the last month,” said Courtney.

Bethea also had a career night scoring 21 points and leading the team in rebounds with six.

“I was just confident today, I saw the ball go in once and all my other shots just mirrored the first… I just have to keep making the game simple for myself,” Bethea stated.

Syracuse’s senior center Eddie Lampkin gave the ‘Canes a lot of trouble down low posting up 22 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Starling added a game high 25 points for the Orange.

The Hurricanes will hit the road to take on the University of Pittsburgh Panthers for another ACC matchup on Feb. 15 tipping at noon.