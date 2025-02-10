From students to Super Bowls, Orange Umbrella has you covered

What do Super Bowls and UM have in common? As it turns out, ad space. Orange Umbrella, a student-run consultancy based out of the University of Miami’s School of Communication, focuses on providing innovative solutions to an expansive roster of enterprises, including UHealth. This year, they’ve taken on a new challenge: a Super Bowl ad.

OU entered the Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” Contest, a nationwide contest to create a 30 second Doritos ad to be aired during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. This year, Orange Umbrella decided to take their chance and show off all they had to offer.

“[Orange Umbrella] brings a unique perspective to the table, combining fresh, unconventional ideas with a deep understanding of current trends,” Ava Prinzo, Orange Umbrella’s public relations vice president, said. “We have a platform to showcase not only [Orange Umbrella’s] creativity, but also their innovative spirit.”

They were, “encouraged to brainstorm with team members outside of their own department in order to foster agency collaboration and gain fresh perspectives, a process that is extremely reminiscent of how top-tier advertising agencies operate,” Prinzo said.

UM is also no stranger to student enterprise, as the Miami Herbert Business School is frequented by aspiring entrepreneurs in conjunction with the Launch Pad at Lakeside Village and Orange Umbrella. This is the first time a UM student-led organization, as Orange Umbrella becomes one of only a few with the resources to commit to such a project.

“We are eager to be known as a dynamic group of student-professionals,” Prinzo said.

Though OU’s ad didn’t make it into the finals, Prinzo feels the experience has been invaluable. Watch their ad to see how they stacked up against the competition, and how Orange Umbrella continues to be trailblazers in their field.