Coconut Grove: a city victim to economic displacement and reduced to relics of its past

UM students are quite familiar with Coconut Grove and its vast selection of restaurants and bars up and down Grand Avenue. Less widely known is the severe erosion Coconut Grove faces today, driven by gentrification and the City of Miami’s inadequate response.

If the City of Miami does not make a more significant effort to combat gentrification, Coconut Grove will lose the long-term residents who make the city unique and diverse, depriving the neighborhood of its cultural value.

As defined by National Geographic, gentrification is a demographic shift that displaces “working-class communities and communities of color in favor of wealthier newcomers and real estate development companies.”

Coconut Grove is one of several cities in South Florida, like Little Haiti, that has been victim to gentrification. The city has become a prime destination for developers to build multi-family apartments and single-family homes at expensive prices.

In areas like West Grove, hundreds of families have been forced out of their homes due to economic displacement caused by new developments that are unaffordable for the local community. The absence of these families and communities leaves Coconut Grove soulless, dulling its cultural identity, diversity and tradition, qualities that make cities unique and appealing to tourists.

Recent development plans have emerged, such as the “Bimini Block Project,” which continues developing parts of Grand Avenue without any affordable or workforce housing. The ongoing rise in development projects without adequate housing for current residents will ultimately force them to relocate, as they won’t be able to keep up with the escalating market prices.

“Akinshimaya Nnamdi [a West Coconut Grove Resident] lived at one of many other multi-family apartment buildings located in the West Grove, a subset of Coconut Grove,” said Chelsea Jones, a writer for CBS News. “The neighborhood was predominantly Black and went as far west as Plaza Street and as far east as Margaret Street.”

These neighborhoods are now dwindling and becoming ghost towns compared to the thriving cultural areas they once were, highlighting a lack of appreciation for Coconut Grove’s image that made Miami special to others.

A little Bahamian and a little bohemian, Coconut Grove reflects the legacy of its original Bahamian settlers and the creative spirit of past generations. As Miami’s oldest neighborhood, its streets continue to resonate with history and heritage. Since the late 1800s, Coconut Grove has been a vibrant haven for tycoons, adventurers, artists and musicians, creating a long-established diverse charm and vibrant community filled with many shops, dining and entertainment options.

“Gentrification in the West Grove (and Miami) more broadly will push longtime residents out of the city. The Black and Bahamian culture, history, and bungalow-style architecture that characterizes West Grove risks being replaced by white, pill box-style McMansions,” said Dr. Matthew Nelsen, a political science professor at UM. “The loss of yet another (comparatively) affordable neighborhood will further perpetuate the process of Miami being one of the most unaffordable cities in the country in terms of housing.”

Coconut Grove’s rich cultural heritage should be shared with nearby communities, not erased. Long-established cultural communities, rich in family history and deep-rooted traditions, should never be forced out of their homes, as they are the heart and soul of the city’s identity.

The Miami Herald and other local press stations have repeatedly covered this issue, but the public’s persistent disregard signals a deeper concern. The lack of sufficient attention is hindering any meaningful efforts toward a solution. We need to get people to care for and defend minority families who are being forced out of their homes.

However, it’s hard for people to care when the City of Miami appears to have no issue disregarding the concerns of hundreds of its most loyal residents.

“A list submitted as a part of the housing complaint lists at least 162 residents who say they were impacted. They’re calling on the City of Miami for changes,” said Jones.

The issue of gentrification has been ongoing for several years, and sufficient resources have not been allocated to alleviate the consequences. One concern is the lack of funding for a multi-billion dollar project regarding affordable housing that the city has yet to acquire, leaving residents displeased with the city’s response.

While the local economy may benefit from developing specific areas, a significant portion remains ignored. Despite efforts by local officials, including Commissioner Raquel Regalado’s pledged efforts to provide new housing to displaced residents, community members remain unsatisfied. If you drive before McDonald Street, you will undoubtedly see the deteriorating buildings that were once homes to locals.

Renovation efforts should be consistent across the city, working to improve areas not just of developer interest but also to rehabilitate all neighborhoods and communities. In the face of new development, the City of Miami must strive to maintain affordable housing options and preserve its traditional history.

If no action is taken, Coconut Grove could lose much of the cultural value it once thrived on. Only a few will soon remember the vibrant cultures that once lived loudly and proudly in the community.