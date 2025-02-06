Meal prep 101: How to save time and money with easy, budget-friendly recipes

New year, new habits. Whether you’re trying to exercise more, take up some new hobbies or better manage your spending, we’re all trying to better acclimate to the new tasks that top our to-do lists. However, if resolutions were easy to commit to, we wouldn’t continue to make them year after year.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Americans spend on average 37 minutes a day preparing and serving food. If you apply these numbers to a five-day work week, that’s over 160 hours every year.

Sure, preparing food can be easy in the initial weeks of committing to a meal prep plan, but once you’re stressed, overwhelmed and tired from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life, suddenly those 37 minutes feel like a lifetime.

Meal prepping notoriously requires a lot of work. And, if you’re not closely monitoring your spending, it could start to get pretty expensive. However, it doesn’t have to be so complicated. With proper planning, preparing your meals ahead of time could seamlessly fit into your life with just a few easy steps.

Assess what you already have

Before you begin planning, take stock of what you already own. This includes any canned goods, frozen fruits or vegetables, grains, spices and condiments you may have forgotten about. Using what you already own reduces the amount of new products you have to buy and lowers the cost of prepping. Also, consider the shelf life of perishable items like produce, dairy, and meats–– this will help you prioritize using them first, while pantry staples like frozen items can be used later in the week.

Stick to budget-friendly ingredients

Focusing on a few affordable and versatile ingredients can be a blueprint for most meals. When shopping for these ingredients, try looking at grains like rice or pasta, legumes like beans or chickpeas, proteins like chicken or tofu and frozen vegetables as opposed to fresh.

Look for ingredients that can serve multiple purposes across multiple meals. For example, rice can be used in grain bowls but can also be used in stir fries and salads.

Be strict with the grocery list

Now that you’ve accounted for what you currently own and adjusted your meal plan to your budget, it’s time to make a grocery list. Once you’re in the store, it can be tempting to stray away from the list when you see other items, but sticking to the plan will help you stay within your budget.

Some grocery store apps, like AnyList and Out of Milk, have a list feature, allowing you to document what you need ahead of time and apply certain discounts or coupons at checkout.

Shop seasonal and sale items

Out-of-season produce items can be pricey. Consider shopping for what is in season or look for items on sale. Plus, you can freeze your current seasonal fruits and vegetables and enjoy them later.

Five simple meals to get started

Pasta with Tomato Sauce and Veggies

This simple pasta dish is a great go-to for busy weeknights. Start by cooking the pasta according to the package instructions. While the pasta cooks, heat olive oil in a pan and sauté garlic until fragrant. Next, add your choice of frozen vegetables — spinach, peas, or whatever you have on hand — and cook until heated through. Stir in canned tomato sauce and season with your preferred blend (a pinch of basil, oregano, or Italian seasoning works perfectly). Let everything simmer for 10 to 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Once the pasta is ready, toss it in the sauce and veggie mix. For extra flavor, top with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese before serving.

Taco Bowls

Taco bowls are a quick, customizable meal that’s both satisfying and budget-friendly. Start by cooking your protein — ground beef, chicken, or beans — in a skillet with taco seasoning until fully cooked. Meanwhile, cook your rice and heat up black beans and corn. You can use fresh, frozen, or canned corn depending on what’s available. Once everything is ready, assemble the bowls by layering rice, beans, corn and your seasoned protein. Add a scoop of salsa and a sprinkle of cheese if you’d like. These bowls are perfect for meal prep, and you can even switch up the ingredients based on what you have in your pantry.

Lentil Soup

This hearty lentil soup is a cozy meal, perfect for chilly days. Begin by sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until they’re soft and fragrant. Once the vegetables are ready, add in dried lentils, canned tomatoes, and your choice of broth (vegetable or chicken works well). Season well with your favorite spices — garlic, thyme, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender and cooked through. This soup makes great leftovers and freezes well for future meals.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Bowls

These bowls are a healthy and colorful meal perfect for making in a pinch. Begin by chopping your sweet potatoes into small cubes, drizzling them with some olive oil and seasoning with spices of your choice. Then, roast them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender and crispy around the edges. While the sweet potatoes are roasting, sauté your black beans and corn in a pan, making sure to season well. Once everything is cooked, assemble the bowls by layering the sweet potatoes and your black bean corn mixture into your containers. Add lime or cheese as a topping if you’d like.

Chili

One-pot, hearty meals like this chili recipe are great not only because they are filling but also because they reduce the amount of cleanup you have to do afterwards. Start by sautéing chopped onions, garlic and bell peppers in a pot until softened. If you’re using ground meat, brown it in the pot and break it up as it cooks. Then, add canned tomatoes, your choice of beans, chili powder, paprika, and other seasonings of your choosing. Let everything simmer for about twenty to thirty minutes and allow the flavors to meld together. Once it’s ready, you can top the chili with cheese or sour cream.

Meal prepping doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. With strategic planning involving conscious shopping, using what you already own and keeping it simple, you can create a recipe rotation that is satisfying for both you and your bank account.