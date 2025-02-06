Make your money’s worth with these campus resources

The University of Miami is far from a budget school. Costing an estimated $62,616 in tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 school year, students may not know all the perks the cost covers.

Besides traditional classes, there are several resources University of Miami students can take advantage of to get the most bang for their buck. Whether you’re looking to stay fit, boost your resume or gain extra academic support, there is something for everybody.

Check out some of the best resources available on campus and online:

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning is a service offered by LinkedIn that provides over 22,000 courses to help users master new skills. These courses, led by experts, cover a wide range of topics, including business, technology and creative skills. While it usually costs $239.88 for an annual membership, it’s free for UM students.

Log in with your UM email address to access easy-to-follow videos that can be downloaded and viewed offline. You can customize your own learning path catered to your skills and interests.

After completing courses, you can add certificates you’ve earned to your personal LinkedIn account. These certificates help narrow down job applications to help you find job postings where you are a top applicant.

Free gym classes and excursions

At the Herbert Wellness Center, students can take part in group fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, Zumba and kickboxing.You can view tThe full fitness class schedule can be viewed on the UM Wellness mobile app or on the Student Affairs Wellness & Recreation website. There are many discounted rates for students, including discounted guest passes.Daily lockers at the wellness center are also free for students to use.

Workout equipment at the wellness center includes weights and weight benches, treadmills, ellipticals, rowers and stationary bikes. There are also indoor basketball courts and an indoor pool and track. Be sure to bring a sweat towel — they are required at the gym.

Outdoor Adventures is part of the wellness center membership. Students have access to the outdoor climbing wall and benefit from discounted gear and equipment rental prices with their membership.

One-on-one tutoring

For such an academically rigorous school, every student can use extra support. Luckily, UM offers free academic support services.

At the Camner Center, located on the second floor of the Student Services building, one-on-one and small-group peer tutoring sessions are available weekly. These tutors can help students learn study skills, time management, textbook reading and test-taking strategies.

If you need any help with writing, The Writing Center in the Richter Library offers one-on-one assistance for any writing concerns you may have, including presentations, articles and posters.

For math help, visit the Math Lab in the Richter Library, where both graduate and undergraduate math majors offer peer tutoring for students enrolled in undergraduate math courses.

Resume reviews and practice interviews

The Toppel Career Center aims to help students achieve career success. At Toppel, career coaches are available to discuss everything there is to know about starting your career, including applying for graduate school, networking, job searching and answering interview questions. Coaches are available Monday through Friday, online and in-person, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a free professional headshot at the Headshot Photo Booth or get your resume and cover letter perfected with Toppel’s guides.

Research help and library resources

If you need help with research, the Richter Library is the place to start. The library offers an online ask-a-librarian service and online research guides covering math, chemistry, English, music and more.

Laptops and computers are available inside the library and are equipped with the Adobe suite, which typically costs $699.88 annually but is free for students. Students can use Adobe suite on any device as long as they log in with their UM credentials, however the devices inside the library are more likely to support the software.

You can also stay caught up with the news thanks to the free online subscriptions to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The Economist and more. These subscriptions can cost anywhere from $75 a year to $38.99 a month.

Out-of-state travel

Joining clubs and organizations is part of the student experience at UM. Many organizations attend conferences and competitions across the country, and thanks to the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee, some travel and hotel fees are covered.

For example, the UM Debate team traveled to Chicago, Oregon, Colorado, California and Oxford, U.K. to compete in different debate tournaments. The Model UN team also traveled to Massachusetts, Georgia and Washington, D.C. for their competitions.

These are just a few ways to stretch your tuition dollars. Keep an eye out for ’Cane exclusive resources you don’t have to spend a cent on.