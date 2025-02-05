’Canes athletes soar in latest track and field invitational

The Miami Hurricanes’ track and field teams took to the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville, Ky. this past weekend, and in the process, records were broken as the ’Canes flew past the competition.

On Friday, Miami’s student-athletes competed in a slew of events, setting personal bests and school records in the process.

Starting in sequential order by distance, the 60-meter preliminary matchup saw Iyonna Codd and Juliana Balon advance to the semifinals, with respective times of 7.67 and 7.71 seconds.

The 200m dash ended in historic fashion for sprinter George Franks, breaking the record set by Khamal Stewart-Baynes by 0.15 seconds with a 21.02 second run. Sean Watkins Jr. also reached the record books with the third-fastest finish by a Miami Hurricane of all time at 21.29 seconds.

For the women’s team, Sanaa Hebron placed third overall in the 200m, running a 24.06-second time.

Gabrielle Grissom also had a top-three finish for the womens’ team, getting second place in the 800m with a 2:04.84 total time.

Back to the mens’ team, Josh Jones cracked UM’s top five in the 800m, taking first place with a 1:59.18 finish.

Setting records was a trend that extended to the distance runners as well, with Madeline Scheier earning UM’s second fastest time ever in the 3000m with a 9:43.49 final.

In regard to the field events, Helga Sigurjonsdottir brought home gold in the high jump, clearing 5-11.5/1.82m.

The ’Canes look to continue this run of history-breaking meets when they head to the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson over the weekend of Valentine’s Day.