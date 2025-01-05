Last minute blunders leads to another Hurricanes loss, this time against Virginia Tech 

Going into the final minute of action, the Miami Hurricanes were up 85-81 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8,1-2 ACC) in Blacksburg, Va. A missed jump shot and foul by Jalil Bethea let Virginia Tech’s Mylyjael Poteat attain scoring opportunities at the basket. Another foul by Miami’s Brandon Johnson allowed Poteat to score the game-winning free throw to seal the 86-85 Hokies win.

This was another game where Miami had a chance near the end of the game, and it was another contest where poor fundamentals and a lack of effort led to a Hurricanes loss. Miami (4-10, 0-3 ACC) has been in several close games this year, but now they sit tied for last in the ACC.

Over the past two games in the Bill Courtney era, the freshmen have gotten more run with the absence of Nijel Pack. Bethea scored 15 points, while Divine Ugochukwu and Austin Swartz combined for 19 points. Guard Matthew Cleveland continued to play well against Virginia Tech, scoring 21 points and going 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

The game started off with each team trading baskets early; Miami made 8-of-11 field goals to start the game, while Virginia Tech (6-8, 1-2 ACC) made four of its first five three-point attempts.

Midway through the first half, the Hokies had a 23-18 lead. Miami continued to chase Virginia Tech, eventually going on an 8-0 run. With just over three minutes to play in the first half, Miami had a 38-32 lead.

The first half ended the same way it started, as both teams continued to knock down shots. Tobi Lawal scored six straight points to end the half, and the Hokies had a 40-39 lead at the break.

Both teams came out firing in the second half action. A quick three-pointer by Bethea and an emphatic slam by Cleveland kept the Hurricanes in the game. With 15 minutes left, the score was tied at 54-54.

Each team went on runs the rest of the way. A 12-5 run by Miami led them out of the media timeout at the 12-minute mark and was followed by a 9-2 run by the Hokies to make the score 74-74 with 5:29 remaining.

Back-end second-half play has been a problem for Miami all season long, and the story was the same against Virginia Tech. Miami had trouble guarding Poteat all night, scoring 25 points alongside Lawal’s 22.

Miami will look to regroup as it returns to Coral Gables to face Florida State this Wednesday at 7 p.m.