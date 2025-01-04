Miami WBB goes cold, starts first losing streak of the season against Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes’ women’s basketball team (11-3, 1-2 ACC) kicked off 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. against the Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC). A chance to start 2025 with a statement win fell quite short as Miami struggled all night, losing 74-56 and marking a two-game losing streak.

Despite coming up short, Haley Cavinder had another terrific performance to start her last calendar year as a collegiate basketball player. Cavinder scored 19 points, going 8-of-8 from the charity strike. Forward Cameron Williams scored 12 points and nine boards, shooting above 50% from the field and nearly securing a double-double. The 6-foot-5 Natalija Marshall, continues to make strides in her three-point game, shooting 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

The Hurricanes got off to a fast start when Marshall hit Williams for a quick layup. Louisville then went on a 7-0 run and had a 20-13 advantage going into the second quarter. Miami struggled defensively, allowing Louisville’s Tajianna Roberts to go 2-of-3 from deep in the first 10 minutes of play and the team to shoot 50% from the field.

In the second quarter of play, Louisville came out of the gates strong, extending their lead to 12 points early, on a made field goal by Elif Istanbulluoglu. Miami clawed its way back, making the deficit just seven on a made free throw by Cavinder at the 6:47 mark. However, Louisville owned the second quarter, widening their lead to as much as 18. To end the first half, Miami was down 43-27.

The second half did not go any better for the Hurricanes. Louisville scored 22 to Miami’s 13 third-quarter points. 13 of Louisville’s points were off turnovers, and seven were fast break opportunities. Going into the last 10 minutes of play, Louisville was up 65-40.

The bright side of the 4th quarter for Miami was that it outscored Louisville 16 to 9. However, that was not enough to make a comeback. Miami fell 74-56.

Miami will look to pick up its first win of 2025 and get back to its winning ways against Virginia Tech this Sunday at noon back home in Coral Gables.