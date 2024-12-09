REVIEW: ‘Wicked’ masterfully teaches you how to be popular

Nothing got the entire world singing more than the release of “Wicked.”

After its debut as a Broadway musical in 2003, “Wicked” became a cultural phenomenon known for its iconic songs, enchanted world and unforgettable exploration of friends. After 20 years, we finally got its long-anticipated film adaptation.

“Wicked” showcases the story of a young woman named Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, born with green skin and a strange power who gets pulled into an adventure of magic and mystery. She navigates her new mystical powers alongside her new BFF (best frenemies forever) named Glinda, whose practically perfect wardrobe is permanently pink.

But will the two ever make it to the gleaming emerald city, and if they do, will they be able to handle what they discover? Let’s find out.

Ariana Grande’s all-star performance

Ariana Grande’s primary label as a pop star had critics questioning whether transitioning from singing hits like “7 Rings” to performing Broadway classics like “Popular.” With strong contenders like Amanda Seyfried, Reneé Rapp and Taylor Louderman also vying for the role, Grande faced high expectations.

Grande was determined to prove herself. She immediately hired a vocal coach and underwent rigorous training to prepare for the audition. Her hard work paid off, and she delivered a performance that silenced critics.

Her portrayal of Glinda showcases her amazing range as a performer, combining her powerful vocals with a balanced interpretation of the character. Grande’s dedication and talent transformed her into a new Glinda fans will love for years.

The songs

The sound, songs and music in “Wicked” has received high praise for decades. The film avoids relying on quick edits or heavily processed vocals and focuses on the actors’ raw talent.

The iconic songs “No One Mourns the Wicked” and “Defying Gravity” were the heart of the film, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande delivering emotional performances that capture their bond and personal growth.

The performances

Thanks to the standout performances by Grande and Erivo alongside Jonathan Bailey, this Broadway classic became a blockbuster.

I was impressed at how naturally Bailey was able to transform into a suave womanizer, given that is quite the opposite of his nature.

Each performer brought such authenticity to their character that it seemed as though they were destined to play them. Erico masterfully showed how Elphaba was getting more comfortable being with Glinda.

Their friendship showed the true depth of a close bond, which was very moving in a lot of ways.

Final thoughts

“Wicked” combines a heartfelt storyline with unforgettable music to reimagine the world of Oz, leaving audiences with an inspiring message about good and evil.

The cast brought the film to life and made this movie heartfelt and powerful. They sure set the bar high for “Wicked: Part 2.”