Miami Football set to play Iowa State in Pop Tart bowl

With the heartbreaking loss to Syracuse dropping the Miami Hurricanes to 10-2 their chances at the College Football Playoffs were brought to zero. With no hope at the postseason the Hurricanes both player and fan entered selection Sunday with a mix of boredom and disappointment. That being said Miami football does have one more game to play and it will be the Pop Tart Bowl against Iowa State.

The Hurricanes played with fire all season requiring several double digit point comebacks, playing in five-one-score games and they got burned twice in losses to Georgia Tech (7-5) and Syracuse (9-3). These two in-conference losses dropped Miami to third in the ACC behind Clemson and SMU and without playing in the conference championship as well as a lack of signature ranked wins Miami was left on the outside looking as the CFP’s second team out of playoffs.

The story for Iowa State is a little different. The Cyclones finished 10-3 and barely made it to the Big-12 championship where they lost handedly to Arizona State 45-19. They’re led through the air by redshirt Sophomore Rocco Becht and the dynamic duo of senior receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel who both eclipsed the 1000 yard mark but they’re Iowa State’s only two receivers who have more than 300 yards. Defensively they struggle on the ground allowing five yards per carry and a total of 179 per game. They’re much better against the pass as qb’s only complete about 53% of their passes for a little over 160 yards per game. With Miami’s struggles against the pass this season as well as their reliance on the air game the Cyclones should present an interesting challenge.

In the coming weeks it will be very interesting to see how this Hurricanes roster looks going into the Pop Tart bowl. Miami’s roster is littered with many draft eligible prospects. Cam Ward, Xavier Restrepo, and Tyler Baron just to name a few. Like many other prospects in recent years they could shift their focus towards preparing for the professional level instead of playing in the bowl game. The transfer portal could be another big factor in Miami’s gameday roster. Sophomore running back Chris Johnson Jr. and transfer quarterback Reese Poffenbarger are just two notable names who are already expected to transfer. Between these NFL prospects and transfers coach Cristobal could get a chance to test Miami’s depth and take a look at the future of the team as he looks to build off the success of this year.



Offensively the potential connection between sophomores Emory Williams and standout receiver Isaiah Horton, with the freshman speedster Jordan Lyle out of the backfield is something Miami can look forward to if the Canes upperclassmen decide to sit. Miami’s defense did struggle in spots but does have some bright spots with its youth. Rueben Bain is one who wants to end the season strong, after a strong freshman year injuries sent him into a sophomore slump. Him along with freshman cornerback OJ Frederique showed flashes as a lockdown boundary corner, and five star freshman defensive lineman and 11th ranked prospect of the 2024 class Justin Scott are potential cornerstones that Miami wants to see end the season on a high note.

Though it might not be the way Miami wants the season to end, a bowl win would be a big step for a team who has 2 bowl wins since 2006. The Pop Tart Bowl between the Canes and Cyclones will take place in Camping World Stadium in Orlando on December 28. It was the site of Miami’s last bowl win during the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl.