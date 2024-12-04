Miami extends losing streak to five in 76-73 loss to Arkansas

A total of 1,561 wins stood along the sidelines on Dec. 3 at the Watsco Center as John Calipari brought his Razorbacks down south to take on Jim Larrañaga’s Hurricanes. Despite Miami leading for 36 minutes, Arkansas executed down the stretch and added one more win to Calipari’s resume in its 76-73 victory.

“There are a lot of things I’m happy about …We had the lead for 36 minutes. In the tournament last week, we never had the lead in three consecutive games. We got ourselves off to a better start and played a lot more consistently at both ends of the floor,” Larrañaga said in the postgame presser.

Both brigades struggled to find the bottom of the basket early, but senior guard Nijel Pack set the tone for the ’Canes, scoring six of their first 11 points. Miami committed three quick fouls 3:30 into the game but adjusted effectively, allowing the Razorbacks to attempt just four free throws in the first half.

Arkansas struggled to protect the ball in the first half, as it turned it over seven times, allowing the Hurricanes to score 11 points off turnovers.

Back-to-back threes from senior transfer Jalen Blackmon kept the crowd engaged, and senior guard Matthew Cleveland ignited the Miami faithful with a score and the foul to extend UM’s lead to nine at the 8:22 mark. On the next possession, a Pack floater extended Miami’s lead to 11, its largest of the game.

Senior Matthew Cleveland drives past an Arkansas defender on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Watsco Center. Photo Credit: David Lebowitz, Contributing Photographer

While the ’Canes executed well offensively, the Razorbacks had a response for everything. Star freshman guard Boogie Fland led the Hogs in the first half with eight points, keeping Arkansas within striking distance.

Miami ended the first half up 40-32.

Arkansas began the second half firing from all cylinders, as Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner and Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis both knocked down threes, cutting Miami’s lead to just four.

Consecutive Blackmon threes widened Miami’s lead to eight, but the Razorbacks just kept finding answers. Fland knocked down two critical free throws to knot it up at 71 with two minutes remaining and silenced the crowd with a go-ahead three at the 1:47 mark, obtaining Arkansas’s first lead of the game.

The ’Canes were able to get a clean look from Blackmon with a chance to tie, but he missed the buzzer-beating shot.

“A loss is a loss, but we played such a great game, and I’m just so happy for my guys and how we played. It just sucks we didn’t get to come out with the victory,” Pack stated.

Senior Forward Brandon Johnson hangs on the rim after a dunk on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024, against Arkansas at the Watsco Center. Photo Credit: David Lebowitz, Contributing Photographer

Pack ended with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Cleveland arguably had his best game of the year, posting a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

“Nijel had an excellent game, and I was very happy about how Cleveland played. It would be so great if he was to play like this every night because he was a real factor on both ends of the floor, rebounding extremely well and scoring the ball,” Larrañaga said after Tuesday’s game.

Fland finished with 18 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Wagner contributed 14 points, two rebounds and five assists down the stretch for the Hogs.

The Hurricanes begin ACC play on Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon when they face Clemson at home.