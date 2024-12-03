More UM students should take advantage of Orange Umbrella

One of the most important parts of college is finding opportunities that provide experiences and connections beneficial to your career. These opportunities must be able to develop your skill set while simultaneously connecting you with like-minded individuals. At UM, you have the luxury of achieving these perks at Orange Umbrella, a student-run advertising agency.

Orange Umbrella provides students with an incredible skill set that translates into their future disciplines. From working with notable clients, such as local favorite Fireman Derek’s, to hosting guest speakers like DJ Khaled, Orange Umbrella offers UM students plenty of hands-on opportunities.

Although Orange Umbrella is based in the School of Communication, the agency is open to all undergraduate majors. Members can gain experience in strategy and research, public relations, branding, design, social media, and photo and video production. There are also only a few internships that offer positions like this. With a focus on innovation and problem-solving, the agency is a hub for creativity and student professionals eager to make their mark.

“I have been in OU since my freshman year, and I can confidently say that it has given me opportunities I never thought I could have as a college student,” said third-year student Joe Wilson, vice president of client experience at Orange Umbrella. “Now I have almost two years of experience working with clients in a real business setting.”

Although Orange Umbrella is primarily aligned with student experience, there is also an opportunity to earn class credit. Students in their first semester of Orange Umbrella can get one credit, but if promoted to various positions within the agency, students can receive up to three credits.

Orange Umbrella also allows students to gain vital experience that other opportunities don’t provide, such as spearheading professional client meetings and developing project deliverables.

“The ultimate goal is to be one of the premier student-run advertising agencies in the country,” said Ian Mavorah, managing director of Orange Umbrella. “I consider my students to be ‘student professionals’ because they are working with real clients, real projects, real deadlines with real money involved.”

Mavorah has exceptional industry knowledge, having worked in-house at Norwegian Cruise Line and owned his advertising agency. Due to these experiences, he is the perfect person to advise and mentor these student professionals.

This highlights students’ tangible experience at Orange Umbrella with developing soft skills, which internships may lack due to interns not having the chance to lead meetings and conversations with clients.

“Orange Umbrella has provided me with invaluable experience that has prepared me for being a professional in the industry,” said junior Ava Prinzo, vice president of public relations at Orange Umbrella. “The work that we do in Orange Umbrella mirrors exactly what I have been doing at internships at marketing and PR firms, which has made the transition into the workforce much more seamlessly compared to my peers who aren’t in Orange Umbrella. More importantly, Orange Umbrella has several leadership opportunities that have allowed me to take on managerial tasks, things that I wouldn’t typically do until I am well into my career.”

Orange Umbrella is an excellent opportunity for all undergraduate students. It sets students up for success by exposing them to professional experience and fostering notable connections. With Orange Umbrella, students can expect to make vital contributions to clients’ brands and imagery, underscoring how significant a position at Orange Umbrella is.

Applications for Orange Umbrella open every semester around midterms, ensuring students will receive a decision before class registration. The next application cycle is slated for March 2025. More information about this opportunity can be viewed on their Instagram page, @orangeumbrellamiami.