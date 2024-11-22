Turning the page for the Miami Book Fair’s 40th anniversary

Can’t wait for Art Week? The Miami Book Fair is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a loaded schedule of events with award-winning authors, immersive literary experiences, vendors and live performances from local DJs.

The fair will run from Nov. 17-24 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus and will provide an array of genres for readers of all interests.

Storytelling of past and present merge as expert writers and journalists delve into their areas of study, speaking in programs open to all guests.

As partners with MDC, the University of Miami proudly presents many faculty authors at this event, encouraging members of the ’Canes community to attend and support these authors.

“The humanities and educational programs like the Miami Book Fair foster critical thinking, empathy, and cultural understanding. These, in turn, enrich our communities and provide a common ground to share and cultivate diverse perspectives,” said Guillermo “Willy” Prado, the University’s vice president for academic affairs and provost.

The content of these programs will range from memoirs and personal narratives to deep dives into current events and Miami’s rich past as the authors speak on their research.

For the history buffs, a recounting of the events of Miami in the ’90s and the pursuit of the infamous “Cocaine Cowboys” will be held with expert journalist Jim Defede.

Filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman will also present more in-depth analyses of organized crime from around the world with journalist and film critic Alejandro Ríos. Hear Israeli journalist Amir Tibon speak about his experiences in Israel and his book “The Gates of Gaza.” International correspondent Clarissa Ward will also speak on her time covering conflict in the Middle East.

Sports fans will be drawn to the compilation of essays centering around Lionel Messi, moderated by bilingual sports broadcaster Ramsés Sandoval and with the authors of the tribute to Messi, “Messi, 10 Miradas Sobre El 10.”

What would an event in Miami be without music and entertainment?

In addition to the great literature, the fair offers live music, DJs, visual art, games, and a food court to enrich the experience.

Students receive a 50% discount for tickets (Promo Code: UMMBFDISCOUNT), and 1,000 students can claim free admission for Saturday or Sunday (Code: UMMBFSTUDENT.)

With such a packed schedule, the Miami Book Fair is the “Lollapalooza” of the literary world.

The fair has something for everyone, and prospective attendees can reference their schedules to see which days suit their interests.

Whether you’re a bibliophile or just looking to get out and do something interesting, the Miami Book Fair is a great place to get exposure to literary excellence in an eclectic environment that encapsulates Miami culture.