Magic City Flea market combines thrifting, vintage and community to Downtown Miami

Tucked into the heart of Downtown Miami, the Magic City Flea market is steadily becoming a local Sunday staple for unique finds, artisan goods and community vibes.

Since its founding in April 2022, the market has transformed the outdoor area at Julia & Henry’s Eatery into a lively gathering spot every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., drawing in locals and tourists alike to discover handmade treasures, vintage finds, jewelry and more.

The market is located between E Flagler St. and NE 2nd Ave directly outside of Julia & Henry’s doors.

Magic City Flea market was started by Courtney Bower and Kyle Hazelwood, who were first drawn into the thrifting scene during their years in New York City. When the two 27-year-olds, who have been together for 2 years, relocated to Miami, they found the local market scene lacking the unique, diverse flair they had grown accustomed to up north.

Determined to create a new marketplace for Miami, Bower and Hazelwood launched Magic City Flea market, a welcoming, community-oriented space where Miami’s artisans, designers and small business owners could thrive.

Today, over 60 vendors regularly showcase their goods each week, with plans to expand to 120 vendors soon.

“We want to be a staple of Miami,” Hazelwood said. “Somewhere people can go every week, see familiar faces, and enjoy a sense of community.”

Bower shares this vision, hoping to create something long-lasting as Miami’s neighborhoods rapidly evolve.

“We want to create an additional layer of community in Miami that lives on as the city grows,” he said

Each vendor at Magic City Flea market brings something special, adding to the collective charm and variety of the market.

Ashley Harris, the founder of “Waisted Girls”, offers handmade waist beads, copper arm cuffs, anklets and fragrant oils inspired by her experience selling on Miami Beach.

Just a few weeks into her journey with “Magic City”, she already feels a part of the community.

“I love the vibe and the people here,” Harris said. “It gets pretty busy, and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces when they pass by makes me so happy.”

Another vendor, Xtina, 26, found her niche at Magic City with her business, “TheGrungeDoll”. Specializing in vintage and Y2K clothing with styles she describes as “fairy grunge” and “alt-core,” she has appreciated the market’s stability and central location.

“A lot of other markets move around, and I don’t drive, so it’s easier for me,” she said. “I’ve definitely made a lot of connections here.”

Xtina’s story echoes many other vendors who find a sense of regularity and connection with Magic City.

For Kara, 27, founder of “Daddy Daughter Jewelry”, the market holds even deeper meaning. A family venture initially started with her father, Kara’s jewelry is a blend of handcrafted and restored pieces made with natural stones and crystals.

Since joining the market two years ago, she has found a true home for her unique creations.

“They [Bower and Hazelwood] bring a great community, and I like that there’s a variety of stuff. When people know where to find you, it’s definitely good for business,” Kara said.

As the holiday season approaches, the Magic City Flea market will take on a festive twist. From Nov. 16 through the end of December, it will transform into the Downtown Miami Holiday Market, complete with an ice-skating rink, a Christmas tree and visits from Santa Claus every Sunday.

“It’s going to be like our regular market but with a holiday twist,” Bower said, hinting at plans for holiday-themed decor and unique gift ideas that will complement the market’s usual offerings.

Magic City Flea market has become more than a weekend shopping destination. It’s a living, breathing community in downtown Miami. Vendors like Harris, Xtina and Kara are testament to its impact, benefiting from the relationships they build with regular patrons and fellow artisans.

For Bower and Hazelwood, the market represents the beginning of what they hope will become a Miami institution, seamlessly weaving into the cultural fabric of the city.

“We’re just getting started,” Hazelwood said. “Miami has such a dynamic and creative energy, and we want Magic City Flea market to be a place that celebrates and uplifts that spirit.”

As they move forward, the founders plan to expand their reach, working with more vendors and hosting special events throughout the year that embrace and celebrate Miami’s diverse communities.

They hope that Magic City Flea market becomes a hub for those looking to explore, connect and invest in local talent. A place where anyone can find something unique, support a small business and truly feel a part of Miami’s ever-evolving story.

To learn more about the Magic City Flea market, follow them on Instagram: @magiccityflea.