Where the lines crossed between politics and pop culture in the 2024 election

Blurring the lines between entertainment and politics, celebrity endorsements and influencers have been more prominent this election cycle. Presidential candidates used their influence to target young voters, help increase overall turnout, and take advantage of social media this election season.

Let’s dive into some examples of this strategy and how it could have turned the tables, from Kamala Harris’s appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast to Donald Trump’s feature on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Alex Cooper, a well-known American podcaster and host of “Call Her Daddy,” brought Harris onto her podcast, which caters towards a younger female audience. The two then talked about laws regarding reproductive rights.

“The government shouldn’t be telling [a pregnant woman] what to do. If she chooses, she’ll talk to her priest, her pastor, her rabbi, her mom, but not the government telling you what to do. And that’s what’s so outrageous about it,” Harris said.

Viewers from both political parties voiced their opinions on Harris’s appearance on this podcast, known for its conversations about gossip, relationships and sex.

“I think going on podcasts can be fine, but when it’s taken to the scale of something like ‘Call Her Daddy,’ it can seem unprofessional, ” Emma Paccione, a freshman finance student at UM, said. “Politicians should be going on true educational outlets because it seems ingenuine when they use very Gen Z influences.”

Some viewers stated it was an inappropriate setting for a presidential candidate, while others argued Trump had used the same strategy.

Trump was featured on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, with his episode garnering over 45 million views on YouTube. American podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan discussed topics like inflation, election fraud, political polls, the environment and his opponent, Harris.

“It’s honestly scary how our presidential candidates are playing around on social media,” Jason Hugh, freshman computer science major, said.

Harris has used Gen Z appeals by having famous female rappers such as Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla perform at her rallies.These appearances made fans question how these artists relate to politics.

Celebrities endorsing Trump include Elon Musk and Dave Portnoy. Major pop-stars like Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Bad Bunny endorsed Harris.

“Why should I care who Taylor Swift or Bad Bunny is supporting? It just feels so unnecessary,” Lucas Velasquez, freshman computer science major, said.

The political campaign has also been brought to TikTok. Both Trump and Harris used the app to post more unserious, casual content — a move by both parties to try and engage young voters aged 18-24.

For example, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, JD Vance posted a TikTok comparing Harris and Trump’s political power through beer.

“I don’t think TikTok and politics should mix,” Graham Thompson, freshman double majoring in finance and accounting, said.

This reflects a broader shift toward trying to sell a candidate’s personality rather than their agenda, which may not always resonate with voters seeking genuine political engagement.

Their appearances haven’t come without costs. Harris’ surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 2 violated “equal time” rules that govern political programming. The federal equal time rule was established by the Federal Communications Commission to make broadcasters give political candidates equal air time.

To fix the violation of the equal time rule, the broadcast network gave Trump a chance to directly address voters during a Nascar playoff race on Sunday, Nov. 3.

While these social media campaign strategies aim to reach younger audiences, they raise concerns about the professionalism of the political process, making the political landscape feel more like a performance than a serious exchange of ideas.