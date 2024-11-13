The ‘SNL’ sketches that turned candidates into punchlines

If “Saturday Night Live” can do one thing well, it’s poking fun at the nation’s political climate.

With the 2024 election season behind us, it is time to reflect on this and previous years’ elections. What better way to do that than rewatch old “SNL” political sketches?

With outlandish depictions of national leaders, such as Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden as the fly on Mike Pence’s head in the “VP Fly Debate Cold Open” (2020), “SNL” has been able to find humor in the political process.

Take a look back at some of the best skits that have defined presidential campaigns:

“President Reagan, Mastermind” – 1986

Phil Hartman’s performance as former President Ronald Reagan opens with an reporting interviewing him acting clueless to the controversies within his administration.

However, once the reporter leaves, with a clap of excitement, Reagan calls in his administration, showing a heavy involvement in the controversies, such as the Iran Contra Affair.

Playing into the evil-genius archetype, Hartman spins Reagan’s wholesome image into a conniving leader.

“First Presidential Debate: Al Gore and George W. Bush” – 2000

Starring Darrell Hammond as Al Gore and a young Will Ferrell as Bush, the sketch plays on Bush’s knack for mispronouncing words in his debates.

Hammond’s slow southern drawl and Ferrell’s simple responses with his refusal to pronounce certain names of foreign leaders parody the election’s vice presidential nominees.

Ferrell’s inability to pronounce “strategy” took on a life of its own. “Strategery,” as it was pronounced, became a phrase embraced by the Bush administration in a lighthearted manner.

“Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton Address the Nation” – 2008

Comedic forces Tina Fey (Sarah Palin) and Amy Poehler (Hillary Clinton) took on the roles of the two drastically different political figures.

Responding to sexism, the 2008 election, and global warming, the two actors give exaggerated responses that amplify their differences.

Clinton’s maniac laughter as Palin speaks on her intent to “make it to the White House” sums up the hilarity of the episode’s cold-open. Fey’s portrayal of Palin would go on to be one of her most popular characters.

Palin later appeared in the audience of the show’s 40th anniversary show to poke fun at the cold opens about her.

“Michael Cohen Wiretap Cold Open” – 2018

Featuring Ben Stiller as Cohen and Baldwin as Trump, the scene depicts a call between Cohen and Trump as the FBI taps in during the Stormy Daniels affair.

The erratic performance by Stiller as he desperately tries to reach Trump, while accidentally dialing more political caricatures, cements this skit in “SNL” history.

“2024 Pre-Election Cold Open” – 2024

Featuring Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, this skit surprised viewers when the actual Harris actually joined her Rudolph on stage.

Opening with a comedic representation of a Trump rally, Rudolph’s Harris reflects on the election with her mirror reflection, which is actually Harris on stage with her.

Rudolph’s impression of Harris’ laugh and plays on Kamala’s name made the real Harris break character and chuckle along, opening the show in an unseen way.

Certainly in this year’s election, “SNL” has proven it’s a one of a kind show that can turn political turmoil into a joke.

So, in the wake of the results, regardless of opinion, turn to these skits in search of a good laugh.