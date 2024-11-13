The elephant in the room: Hispanic votes turn Republican

By: Sophia Ibanez & Mel Tenkoff

The 2024 election saw a shift in Hispanic voting patterns, with increasing support for Donald Trump reflecting significant political drifts towards the Republican party within minority communities across the U.S.

This unexpected increase in commitment from Hispanic voters contributed to Trump’s victory, despite his previous rhetoric condemning immigrants for “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Key support from the Cuban, Puerto Rican and South American population in the swing states helped Trump to boost his share of the Hispanic vote nationwide, increasing it from 32% in 2020 to 45% in 2024, according to the Miami Herald.

The results of this presidential election reflected this trend, with Miami-Dade County flipping red for the first time since 1988 along with Trump projected to win every swing state. The GOP also secured a Senate majority and maintained control of the House.

Trump was able to secure the minority vote, which led him to his victory.

In Florida, the Hispanic population of approximately 5.7 million is predominantly made up of Cubans (28%), Puerto Ricans (21%), South Americans (18%) and Mexicans (14%), based on research performed by the University of California, Los Angeles.

Within this diverse demographic, votes do vary between being for conservative and liberal candidates. However, Republican support among Hispanic voters has increased by 10 points since 2018, continuing an over decade-long trend of the nation’s largest ethnic minority moving in a conservative political direction, according to NBC News.

Isabella Boyer, a Cuban-American senior at the University of Miami, shared a similar view.

“The Republican Party works to provide the American dream while the Democrats have sunk all hope of living the American dream via their economic policies and open border policies,” Boyer said. “Many of Kamala’s plans align with those of a communist. Cuban Americans recognize this pattern and vote Republican.”

However, not all Hispanic individuals align with these values. Historically, Puerto Rican voters on the mainland have leaned Democratic, with approximately 68% of Florida’s Puerto Rican population supporting President Biden in the 2020 election, according to Axios Miami.

“I say I’m actually more moderate-left leaning, and so is my immediate family,” said Sofia Mateo, a Puerto Rican junior at the University of Miami. “My parents grew up in Connecticut, and my family is Puerto Rican. Their life experiences with their local government and peers definitely shaped why they’re more left-leaning.”

Although polls predicted that Trump would lose thousands of Hispanic voters after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, he received 45% of the Latino vote nationwide.

“I would say that I am moderate because of the values taught by my family, but as I get older, the life experiences I have definitely have shaped what I believe now. Before, during high school years, I was more Democratic, but now, going through college, I would say I’m more moderate,” Mateo said.

At the University of Miami, the student body is comprised of 24% Hispanic students.

Given this demographic, President-elect Trump’s strict border and immigration policies have sparked significant controversy both at the University and within Miami-Dade County since his candidacy and recent victory.

According to NBC News, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director during the Trump Administration, Thomas Homan, said that he would “run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen” when Trump returns to office in 2025.

Eddie Hernandez, a Cuban-American University of Miami student, shared his beliefs on this matter.

“I believe immigrants coming should be documented, but [Trump’s policies] are a little extreme and I don’t see a way they could be humane,” he said, in regards to Trump’s immigration policy being excessive and focusing more on enforcement rather than creating pathways for immigrants to enter legally.

“Every single developed country requires some sort of documentation in order to go there. For example, students going abroad need a student visa,” Hernandez said. “I just believe the border should be tighter, but it’s not inhumane for people to come in the right way.”

For many Hispanic students at the University of Miami, their families endured great challenges to immigrate to the U.S. from communist regimes like Cuba.

Boyer proudly shared her family’s history, which is a large factor in why she identifies as a conservative. Her grandparents, who are originally from Cuba, fled to the United States in the hopes of escaping the communist regime under Fidel Castro.

“My family came from Cuba many years ago to escape communism and live the American dream. My family is proud to be Cuban American and did it the right way to become citizens of the United States and live the American dream.”

Boyer’s views and experiences align with others of similar descent, including Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who served as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 26th congressional district from 2015 to 2019.

According to the Washington Examiner, Curbelo said that “Trump ‘goes out of his way to celebrate the country in a way a lot of Hispanics can relate to,” while “Democrats consider fundamental injustices and structural abuses in American society.”