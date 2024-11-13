Senator Rick Scott secures victory for Florida Republicans

U.S. Senator Rick Scott Speaks with attendees at The People’s Convention at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI on June 14, 2024.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via WikiMedia Commons. Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell speaks to the press after her loss to Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Photo Credit: Marra Finkelstein.

Sen. Rick Scott secured a second term in the now-Republican-majority U.S. Senate while apprehension now fills supporters of his challenger, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

For many, this election between Scott and Powell for Senate represented more than a contest between two candidates — it was a debate over core values and the direction of the state on issues like reproductive rights, immigration and economic stability.

Scott’s supporters view his firm stance on conservative policies such as abortion and the border wall as essential to protecting the state’s future, according to his campaign website. However, Powell’s website advocates for progressive change focused on healthcare, reproductive rights, environment and social equality.

Following the announcement of the results, Powell addressed her supporters at the watch party her campaign hosted at the JW Marriot.

“I am so, so fortunate and privileged to have had this incredible opportunity to be the nominee representing the Democratic party here in the state of Florida, to give Florida a new view on what we could do together,” Powell said. “And there were millions of Floridians who came out today to say no más, millions of Floridians that wanted change for the state of Florida, but today we were not successful.”

After his win, confirmed late on Nov. 5, Scott was projected by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill to have vote shares of 55.6% versus 42.8% for Powell and chances to win at 72.7% compared to 27.3%.

Sen. Rick Scott

From his watch party in Naples, the former Florida governor emphasized the political activism of his supporters.

“There’s a lot of people to thank; there’s a lot of people who knocked on doors, made phone calls, did texts. We had a lot of people just busting their butts,” Scott said.

Following his term as governor from 2011 to 2019, Scott has served in the U.S. Senate for 6 years after defeating Bill Nelson in the 2018 election.

According to his campaign website, Sen. Scott’s Rescue America Plan has 12 points detailing his values of protecting Americans from “the militant left” who are “redefining America and silencing their opponents.”

Since being elected to the U.S. Senate, Scott says he is “fighting to stop the reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused in Florida… combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China … [and] secure our border and stop the flow of drugs, terrorism and illegal immigration into our country.”

Prior to engaging in politics, Scott was CEO of the world’s largest healthcare company, now known as HCA Healthcare. It was shortly after his leave in 1997 that the hospital company was fined $1.7 billion for Medicare fraud, prompting the U.S. Department of State to call it the largest government fraud settlement in U.S. history.

The Miami Herald reported that Scott said he would have immediately stopped his company from committing fraud — if only “somebody told me something was wrong.” But there were such warnings in the company’s annual public reports to stockholders — which Scott had to sign as president and CEO.

James Biasoni, a senior majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering, shared his thoughts.

“I voted for Rick Scott because I have personally met him, and liked my interaction with him, and the speech he gave before that felt very personable,” Biasoni said.“I heard that he is very against abortions and has defunded planned parenthood in our state multiple times. I am also pretty sure he is a part of the reason marijuana hasn’t been able to be legalized in so long.”

Sophia Plan, a senior pursuing a degree in ecosystem science, geography and sustainable development, shared her contrasting thoughts.

“I f——g hate Rick Scott. He’s a slime and has put Florida back politically for so long,” Plan said.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Powell ran against Sen. Scott because “democracy, our economy, and our rights are all on the line — and Senator Rick Scott has failed Floridians.”

Trading violence and uncertainty in Ecuador for a brighter future in the U.S., Powell helped support her family and went on to expand affordable healthcare during her time in Congress.

Accepting her loss at her watch party, Powell offered words of reassurance to her supporters.

“We will take our state to the right track, we are not going to give in, we are not going to give up. I will continue to keep my eye on the prize, and I want all of you to do the same,” Powell said.

According to her website, Powell has highlighted her interests of reducing inflation, protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering health care costs and protecting women’s rights to healthcare and abortion during her campaign.

Atha Stephenopoulos, a senior majoring in political science and international relations, described how significant a win for Powell could have been.

“She’s good, very important for women’s rights. Florida has been backsliding into conservative and anti-environmental policy when now more than ever it needs someone progressive and pro environment,” Stephenopoulos said. “If Florida wants to be a rival and Wall Street of the south, it needs policies that make it attractive to a liberal and highly educated workforce — laws around protecting women’s rights, the environment.”