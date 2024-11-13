America needs real leadership, which neither candidate delivered

If the 2024 election showed Americans anything, it is that this country needs a real leader. The United States needs a president who will not only calm the toxic discourse and unite us as a country, but who will implement effective and efficient policies.

According to Pew Research, only 53% of Americans believe the “American dream” is still possible, and Gallup says that Americans are more depressed than ever measured.

Food prices have risen 28% in five years, according to Nerd Wallet. Pew also reports that income inequality in the United States continues to grow, and a Bankrate Survey reported only a quarter of Americans feel completely financially secure.

Abroad, the U.S. is involved in two massive proxy wars, sending aid and weapons to both Ukraine and Israel. Those conflicts could both spill over into broader wars throughout Europe, the Middle East and even the world. China continues to increase its power and influence, flexing its military muscle by threatening an invasion of Taiwan. In South America, authoritarian regimes continue to strengthen their hold.

These problems call for a real American leader to rise to power. Unfortunately, leaders who can unite us with calming rhetoric and effective policy are scarce in the U.S. today. Take the two candidates who just ran for the highest office.

While Donald Trump may have won commandingly on election night to become the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004, the president-elect is incapable of the leadership required to unite and inspire the country. His rhetoric is so divisive and even disgusting that it will never be able to bridge the deepening partisan divide.

Just in his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has pledged to “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country,” while also questioning his opponent’s racial identity, competence and much more.

His presence on the political scene also causes a visceral reaction from many of those who dislike him. During the campaign, left-wing politicians and media spent the majority of the election painting Donald Trump as a threat to democracy and a fascist leader, even going so far as to compare his rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 to a Nazi rally held in 1939 at the same location.

This extremely negative reaction continued even after the election was called. On The View, host Sunny Hostin claimed Latino Texans voted for the former president because of “misogyny and sexism,” while MSNBC host Joy Reid scolded white female voters for “not coming through” for Harris.

Whether you agree with these sentiments or not, Trump and his supporters seem to bring out the worst in many media figures and liberal politicians, including his opponents. President Joe Biden had to clarify comments where he appeared to suggest that Trump supporters were “garbage” and Hillary Clinton famously called his supporters a “basket of deplorables.” Attacking Trump supporters by comparing them to Nazis or garbage does everything but unite the country. Unfortunately, it is popular rhetoric when referring to Trump and his support base.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not offer Americans a much better option. Her failure to win the election highlights her inability to appeal to independent voters or traditional Republicans who are frustrated with Trump’s behavior. She was also an important part of the Biden Administration, which failed to produce effective and efficient policy.

During the Biden/Harris administration, inflation hit a four-decade high of 9%, the country experienced a massive Southern border crisis and a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left 13 U.S. troops dead. When asked on the campaign if there was anything she would do differently Harris responded, simply by saying, “not a thing comes to mind.”

An Oct. 2-4 study for the Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll shows 60% of voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Gallup reports that Biden’s presidential approval rating has consistently hovered around 40% and almost 50% of the country had a negative opinion of Harris at one point in her term, according to the Hill.

Biden and Harris’ rhetoric may have been more calming and uniting than Trump’s, but their policies failed many Americans. They did not give America confidence in their governing ability or the path forward, a massive shortcoming in leadership and a main reason why Harris wasn’t re-elected.

That brings us right back to my point. This country needs a real leader. Not someone who will just calm the discourse, like Biden and Harris might have done, or someone who will bring economic prosperity and peace, like Trump somewhat did in his first term.

We need someone who can do it all and more. Someone who does what is best for the American people and the world, not what is best for their party or themselves.

Someone who can unite us at home so that we can fix chaos abroad because no country, even one as powerful and influential as the United States, can properly address the chaos outside its borders if there is chaos within them.

Most importantly, we need someone whose policies are effective at improving the lives of the American people and in turn has the trust of those people.

Neither of the candidates on this year’s ballot met those requirements, but there is still hope.

Governors like Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro and Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin have come to power in states that don’t often elect members of their respective parties, but they have posted impressive track records along with strong approval ratings.

Both may run for president in 2028, but until at least then, this country will be without the leader it so desperately needs.