Miami WBB squeaks by with 74-71 win over Jacksonville

Monday night basketball was quite the fouling frenzy for both Miami and Jacksonville, with the teams combining for 56 fouls as the Hurricanes narrowly defeated the Dolphins, 74-71.

While the Hurricanes entered the game with their strong starting five, they struggled to maintain their calm, as Jacksonville pushed them to use nearly all of the shot clock time on the offensive side.

Miami kicked off the first quarter with high tension, battling the Dolphins for loose balls and scrambling to get shots off. Both Miami and Jacksonville entered the bonus for fouling and took turns taking charges in the paint to add to the rugged game. The ’Canes were ultimately able to control their lead and bring the first quarter score to 22-17.

In the second quarter, Hailey and Hanna Cavinder began to click with one another and were able to create looks for each other, along with the rest of the team. The game remained tight for most of the quarter, but Miami’s free-throw abilities gave it the points that ultimately determined the outcome of the game. The team shot 85.71% from the foul line, making 24 of its 28 attempts.

Heading into the third quarter, the Hurricanes’ lack of rebounding tightened the score to a 42-42 tie, and fans were at the edge of their seats with each foul called by the referees. Miami’s offense improved in the second half of the game, however, and the team was able to run plays that led them to the hoop.

The fourth quarter was closely contested. Mississippi State transfer guard Darrione Rogers nailed two free throws with seven seconds remaining to extend Miami’s lead to three. Dolphins guard Edyn Battle missed the game-tying three-pointer on the possession thereafter, cementing the UM win.

Graduate forward Natalija Marshall led the way for the Hurricanes. The Notre Dame transfer scored a career-high 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and went 13-of-14 from the free throw line. She led the team as a force both offensively and defensively.

Looking ahead, the Hurricanes travel to Gainesville on Saturday at noon to face the Florida Gators.