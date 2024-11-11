Miami Volleyball secures thrilling comeback win over Wake Forest

On a calm Sunday afternoon, the Knight Sports Complex was anything but quiet as the Hurricanes defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a four set action-packed match. After a three game win streak, it was unclear whether or not the ‘Canes would continue their success into Sunday’s game, but their outstanding performances allowed them to add a win to their belt.

The first set was definitely a rocky one for the ‘Canes, as they lost 25-20 without much of a fight. They were able to regroup, though, and were fueled by the energy of the crowd and the excitement of each point.

Heading into the second set, the Hurricanes became more of a threat to the Demon Deacons. Miami easily put Wake Forest away 25-18 and propelled them into the intense third set. Paula Guersching’s five service aces and nine digs helped the team immensely and gave them insurance in key moments of the match.

The third set proved to be a critical turning point for ‘Canes fans, as their cheering and excitement boosted momentum for the players and gave the team the confidence they needed to win the set. The game became lively, the players began to feed off of the fans, and they seemed to be having more fun on the court than in any other set.

After being down 24-20 in the third set, Dalia Wilson’s kill made the first step towards the set comeback. Fans held their breath as each point went back and forth until finally the ‘Canes took the set with a score of 30-28.

Going into the fourth and final set, Miami let some of its energy go and was playing with a more calm demeanor, but it was Grace Lopez’s challenged kill that brought the score to 15-13 (Wake Forest) and drove the team straight to victory.

Much of the team’s success was a direct result of Flormarie Heredia Colon’s performance. She put on a show for eager fans with 19 kills, 11 digs, and three aces.

Miami heads to Dallas for its next match at Southern Methodist University on Friday, Nov. 15.