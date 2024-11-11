JHAYCO kicks off tour in rockstar fashion

As JHAYCO’s signature bat sounds echoed through Miami’s Kaseya Center, the atmosphere crackled with anticipation. The stage, dominated by three large Xs with the center one having stairs, sets the scene for what would be an electrifying kickoff to JHAYCO’s tour on Nov. 1.

Fans dressed to match JHAYCO’s rockstar style with some sporting torn jean shorts, a tank top and a half-worn flannel. JHAYCO’s signature phrase,”¿Me sigues o no me sigues todavía?” reverberated through the venue as guitarist Humero slowly introduced the beat to “Vida Rockstar.”

The show hit the ground running with an impressive opening sequence. A massive silver bat on screen, its wings and body acting as mirrors reflecting live feeds of JHAYCO’s performance, created a striking visual backdrop that paid homage to his Batman-inspired brand.

The decision to follow “Vida Rockstar” with “Holanda,” one of his biggest solo hits, proved masterful as the crowd erupted into an uproar, not missing a single word. By the time the beats of “Tarot” and “Mamichula” filled the venue, JHAYCO had the audience hooked.

The production value shined throughout the night, with thoughtful lighting choices enhancing each track’s mood.

During “Fiel (Remix),” strobe lights filled the venue, while “512” featured a dramatic lighting cloud with thunder effects.

The venue shook during “Memorias” as fireworks exploded on stage and blue lights swept the arena.

The show’s rockstar aesthetic was particularly evident during “Corazon Roto” and “En la de Ella,” with Humero’s guitar work adding an authentic rock edge to the reggaeton beats.

Special guest appearances punctuated the evening, with Beele performing “Frente Al Mar” and El Alfa igniting the crowd with “4k” and “La Mamá de la Mamá.”

The energy reached new heights when De La Rose returned to the stage, having earlier opened the show, to perform her viral hit “QUE VAS HACER HOY?” beneath pink lights, the crowd nearly drowned her out.

Emotional moments weaved through the high-energy performance, particularly during “Joe,” a heartfelt dedication to his ex-girlfriend Mia Khalifa, who was present in the audience.

“Medusa” showcased a rock-infused version with green smoke and fire illuminating the stage, while “Le Clique” and “No Entiendo” demonstrated JHAYCO’s prowess as a performer.

The show built through more crowd favorites like “Pa Siempre,” “58” and “Ley Seca,” before JHAYCO paid homage to his roots with “Imaginaste,” introducing it with a nod to his former stage name, Jhay Cortez.

The night culminated with an explosive performance of “Dakiti,” transforming the arena into one massive celebration as blue flames danced across the screens.

While the hour-and-forty-minute performance showcased JHAYCO’s impressive catalog and commanding stage presence, hardcore fans might have noticed the absence of key tracks like “FANTASMA | AVC” and “Tokyo.”

The limited representation of songs from his latest album, which shares the tour’s name, and the missing “Viene BASQUIAT…” – a track he’s cited as a personal favorite and precursor to his next album – left some wanting more.

Additionally, while Humero’s guitar work added a rock edge to the evening, the absence of a full band setup with drums and bass somewhat limited the promised rockstar tour aesthetic.

Despite these shortcomings, JHAYCO’s tour kickoff proved why he’s one of Latin music’s most dynamic performers. His declaration, “Yo no soy un loco, yo soy un rockstar,” rang true throughout the night, even if some fans wished the rock elements had been pushed even further.

The combination of his magnetic stage presence, carefully curated setlist and production values created an unforgettable evening that undoubtedly set the tone for what promises to be an exciting tour.